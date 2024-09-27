Rangers Banking on Key Advantage in Talks With Shesterkin

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the drama unfolding between the New York Rangers and goaltender Igor Shesterkin on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. Saying he believes the Rangers are confident they’ll get an extension done, the team is relying on one key point of leverage in negotiations.

Shesterkin is entering the final year of his deal and could become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He is reportedly trying to “reset the goalie market” and asking for upwards of $12.5 million per season. He has also told the team he won’t negotiate after the regular season begins.

Friedman believes the Rangers will get a deal done before then. He explained:

“To me, everything that has come out this week is all about the Rangers saying there’s no need to panic here. ‘We are signing this player. We are making him the highest-paid goaltender in the NHL. We recognize his importance to us. We know he’s the backbone of this team and we are signing this player.’ “

Friedman said talks will be “all about the number.”

Do the Rangers Have Leverage Many Are Ignoring?

Friedman said the Rangers are counting on a key piece of negotiating leverage some have forgotten about or aren’t considering. “The one advantage the Rangers have is they have the eighth year.” He adds, “If Shesterkin doesn’t sign there, he’s going to lose a year at a very big number. That is the one thing the Rangers have in their power. “



How important is that eighth year to Shesterkin? At this point, it’s hard to know. But, if he’s looking to make the most money possible, it would take seven seasons at approximately $14.3 million per versus eight at $12.5 million per to come out whole. That’s a fair chunk of change to give up, and it’s a gamble to assume any team will pay him over $14 million per season. Not only would he be the highest paid goalie in the NHL, but he would become the highest-paid player, period.

How Confident Should Shesterkin Be?

Shesterkin holds a 2.42 goals-against average and .921 save percentage over his five seasons with the Rangers. He is a former Vezina Trophy winner and a Hart Trophy finalist. He is arguably the best goalie in the NHL. But, how much is he really worth?

Friedman said, “To me, and everything that’s come out this week proves it, they’re signing him. It’s just a matter of what that number is going to be.”

