McDavid Gets Unique Spot On SI’s Most Influential Figures List

Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, has continuously impressed hockey fans with unfathomable talent since his introduction to the league in 2015. His elite-level skill and speed haven’t just left hockey fans in awe but all sports fans. Without a doubt, McDavid’s impact on the game of hockey is palpable. Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated reflected on McDavid’s impact on the game of hockey and sports in general.

You have to scroll a ways down the list to find an NHL player, but McDavid tops the list, with SI citing a long list of his achievements and accolades. They called McDavid one of the most influential sports players in 2024. It’s a unique honor as Sidney Crosby and other top stars in the NHL were not included.

They wrote:

While his Oilers ultimately watched the Panthers lift the Stanley Cup in June, the Edmonton center was still the star of this year’s Finals. His four-point efforts in Games 4 and 5 pulled his team out of a 3–0 hole, and he became just the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy while on the losing team. His 42 points in the postseason was the fourth-best total ever, behind only Wayne Gretzky (1985 and ’88) and Mario Lemieux (’91). The 27-year-old also had his seventh 100-point regular season, keeping his career numbers on pace with those greats. Now McDavid will be chasing the achievement that will place him firmly in their company: a Stanley Cup. —K.N.

Influence comes in a lot of forms. Sports Illustrated in particular lists sports figures who continue to push the boundaries of their respective sports as a leader and a player. As a result, the lone hockey player, McDavid, sits with figures like Lebron James, Simone Biles, and Caitlin Clark. All of whom have had incredible impacts in their respective games.

Connor McDavid Game 5 win Panthers

Since the age of 16, McDavid has had a world of pressure on his shoulders; he was labeled as the next ‘great one’ and a generational talent. He joined a deeply struggling Edmonton Oilers organization as a young 18-year-old. Nevertheless, the pressure has never seemed to bother McDavid.

In his nine NHL seasons, McDavid has lived up to and exceeded the almost unreachable expectations placed on him. Leading the once-struggling Oilers organization to a 2024 Stanley Cup finals appearance, they are now a yearly contender with players who once avoided coming to Edmonton lining up to sign for lesser money. These players just want to play with McDavid and have a chance to win.

Connor McDavid’s Record-Breaking Playoff Performance

All his talents led to a historical 2023-2024 season and postseason. McDavid did the impossible, breaking a record set by Wayne Gretzky, one that has stood for almost 40 years. Last postseason, McDavid recorded the most assists in a single postseason with 34. Many believed Gretzky’s records would never be touched.

Additionally, McDavid was the key factor that helped dig his team out of a 3-0 series deficit, forcing an electric Game 7. His leadership was teased in a recent trailer for the Amazon Prime Series “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL”. In it, he can be seen tearing into his teammates for their lack of effort. It was a new side of McDavid fans hadn’t seen. It clearly sparked the roster.

Despite the comeback monument, the efforts weren’t quite enough.

As McDavid hits the decade mark in the NHL, his long list of personal accolades will only grow. Ironically, individual achievements are becoming less and less important to him. There’s only one trophy McDavid searches for: the elusive Stanley Cup.

With the added fuel of last season’s heartbreaking finals loss, McDavid’s road to redemption is already well underway. He looks to continue his dominance of last season, hoping to push the boundaries of hockey even more.

Next: Oilers Confirm Adding Risky Role for Evan Bouchard This Season