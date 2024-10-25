Justin Kirkland Making the Most of NHL Opportunity with Flames

Calgary Flames forward Justin Kirkland’s path to the NHL hasn’t been easy. After spending six seasons in the AHL, Kirkland finally made his NHL debut, playing a handful of games with the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes. Despite limited opportunities, he never quit. Now, Kirkland has become one of this season’s most inspiring stories, not only scoring his first NHL goal but also establishing himself as a valuable player for Calgary.

Kirkland Scores His First NHL Goal vs Oilers

Kirkland scored his first NHL goal in the Battle of Alberta on October 13th. It was a massive goal that sealed the deal for the Flames that night and stung the Oilers, who were then 0-3 on the season. It was a dream come true for Kirkland. At 28 years of age, he’d finally put his name on an NHL scoresheet. He stated that he “could not have drawn it up any better”.

JUSTIN KIRKLAND FIRST NHL GOAL! pic.twitter.com/TwMGS8eWbD — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) October 14, 2024

Since that moment, he has continued to impress.

After his first NHL goal, Justin Kirkland has posted an impressive four points in his last five games. His shootout winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins had Flames fans cheering loudly for him once again. He even got promoted to the third line playing alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha.

With Yegor Sharangovich and Sam Honzek coming off the injury reserve, some may have thought Kirkland’s time with the Flames was over. However, it was recently reported that Matt Coronato was being sent down to the AHL. It seems as though Kirkland may have potentially won a roster spot and survived the numbers game. He has definitely earned it.

Justin Kirkland Calgary Flames

Kirkland Has Been Easy to Root For

Kirkland played in six AHL seasons before getting to experience his NHL debut. This is not the toughest part of his journey. While with the Anaheim Ducks, Kirkland got in a serious car accident that put his hockey career in jeopardy. This life-changing moment makes all of his accomplishments that much sweeter to see.

The 28-year-old has created a lot of buzz around Calgary with his nickname “Costco”. He was seen walking into the Flames’ recent game with a Costco membership hanging from the front of his suit. Justin Kirkland has provided the Calgary Flames with a lot of positive energy. The Flames look to continue their great play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Justin Kirkland’s Journey has been an awesome story to follow.

Up Next: Vasily Podkolzin Gets a Bit of a Bump With the Edmonton Oilers