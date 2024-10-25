Vasily Podkolzin Gets a Bit of a Bump With the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers had quite the busy offseason, with one signing in particular addition standing out. 23-year-old Vasily Podkolzin was added in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. Signed to a two-year, $1 million contract in mid-August, the Canucks decided to move on and the Oilers took him on as somewhat of a reclamation project, hoping a fresh start would boost his production. While he’s yet to get on the scoresheet with the Oilers this season, Podkolzin has played a tenacious game, impressing the Oilers coaching staff.

Despite going pointless in seven games, the Oilers are rewarding him with a bit of a bump into the top six as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. He’ll be on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson.

Vasily Podkolzin Oilers

Following a loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Oilers shuffled their lines once again. Jack Michaels tweeted that Podkolizn was practicing on a line with Draisaitl and Arvidsson, while Connor McDavid goes with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. Meanwhile, the Oilers are making a bit of a questionable move, sending Jeff Skinner down to the third line despite his impressive start to his season.

Kris Knoblauch quickly shot down any concerns about Podkolzin’s promotion, stating, “I think another thing he adds to that line is a little more physicality but also a guy who can go to the net.”.

The young forward plays a desperate style of hockey, leading the Oilers in hits with a whopping 19 hits in just seven games—10 more hits than anyone else on the roster. His eagerness to get into the dirty areas and win crucial board battles is a valuable asset. Furthermore, Podkolzin generates more chances for than against, recording 14 high-danger chances while only giving up eight high-danger chances against. He’s the kind of forward Draisaitl has traditionally found success with.

Podkolzin in the Top Six Might Be An Experiment for Oilers

It will be intriguing to see how long the Oilers stick with these line combinations. Podkolzin has struggled to reach his full potential in the past and with no points, the leash might not be long. With just one full NHL season under his belt, where he recorded 26 points in 79 games back in the 2021-2022 season, he’s yet to prove he is top-six material.

Nevertheless, Podkolzin has played a solid game since joining the Oilers, which has not gone unnoticed. He gets the nod from Knoblauch to play on the coveted second line with Draisaitl, a special opportunity for Podkolzin to prove himself as an elite talent. He looks to get his first point as an Oiler in Friday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

