Jonathan Huberdeau Racks Up Game 800 of His Great Career

This past week, Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau reached a significant milestone in his career by playing NHL game number 800. The 30-year-old veteran was originally drafted third overall by the Florida Panthers in 2011. Since his first NHL game, he has been a solid player. Now he’s hit a coveted mark that highlights his longevity and his skill on the ice.

Huberdeau’s journey to 800 games has seen him spend time with two teams – the Panthers and now the Calgary Flames. In July 2022, he was acquired in a trade with the Panthers for Matthew Tkachuk. While the road in Calgary has included a few bumps, over the years, he’s consistently shown his offensive and leadership qualities. He’s become one of the most respected players in the NHL.

Huberdeau Is Having a Much-Improved 2024 with the Flames

In the 2021-22 NHL season with the Panthers, Huberdeau had an impressive performance. He scored 30 goals and added 85 assists for a total of 115 points in 80 games played. However, in his first season with the Flames in 2022-23, his offensive production decreased. He fell to less than half in all these scoring categories – putting up 15 goals and adding 40 assists (for a total of 55 points) in 79 games.

Huberdeau 800 games

However, Huberdeau is coming back this 2023-24 season. He’s been a consistent point producer. His play has seen a resurgence after some early-season struggles. Huberdeau has accumulated 15 points, including 11 assists, in just 15 games since the start of the new year. This impressive run has put him as a point-per-game player since January 1.

His increased production has become important to the Flames, now that former key player Elias Lindholm is no longer on the roster. As the season progresses, Huberdeau’s consistency and offensive contributions will make him a key asset for his team. If he can pick up his pace, just as he did in his last season in Florida, he could have a hugely positive influence on his team’s success.

Congratulations to Huberdeau for Reaching this Milestone

We wish to congratulate Huberdeau as he celebrates his impressive milestone. He’s making a strong contribution to his Flames team.

