Jeff Skinner and the Oilers a Fit After Buyout From Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres will officially buy out Jeff Skinner, confirms general manager Kevyn Adams. The 32-year-old holds the NHL record for most games played (1,006) without a playoff appearance, which makes the Edmonton Oilers are very interesting potential fit for the scorer who might be willing to sign a team-friendly deal for a chance to win.
The Sabres will take on a cap hit to clear off the remaining three years of Skinner’s $9 million cap hit. Buffalo will eat $1.44M in year one, $4.44M in year two, $6.44M in year three, and $2.44M in years four to six.
Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 considers the Oilers a legitimate option for Skinner when free agency opens on Monday. He writes: “Jeff Skinner will have made $100M after his buyout, but he’s yet to play one playoff game. Have to think he would sign a lower AAV to play on a competitive team.” He adds, “He has scored 33,35, and 24 goals in the past three seasons. Had 82 pts in 2023.”
Gregor believes the Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Dallas Stars could be options that Skinner might consider. One thing about the Lightning; however, is that they are rumored to be gearing up for a huge pitch to Jake Guentzel. They will make him a priority if he hits the market and chooses not to re-sign with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Oilers Want a Winger For Leon Draisaitl: Is Jeff Skinner the Right Fit?
Edmonton plans to bring back as many of its nine pending UFAs as possible. If they do so, the one thing they won’t necessarily have is a top-six winger for Leon Draisaitl. Skinner has the type of experience and resume to be a solid fit and give the Oilers a legitimate scoring threat to play with their superstar — something he hasn’t had the past couple of seasons.
What Skinner will be willing to sign for and how much he’ll prioritize winning over a bigger contract isn’t clear. Monday should be an intriguing day for a few teams that want to talk to him.
