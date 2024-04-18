Jeff Carter Announces NHL Retirement Following Penguins Game

Jeff Carter bid farewell to the NHL with a memorable moment on Wednesday night, scoring in what would be his final game. While word of his retirement didn’t come until the end of the game, his official announcing he was hanging up his skates came shortly after. The Pittsburgh Penguins paid tribute to Carter’s illustrious career, acknowledging his contributions with respect and admiration after a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders.
Islanders players also showed their appreciation, shaking hands with Carter and honoring him as the third star of the game.
Carter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, cited family reasons for his decision to retire, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices his family made throughout his career. He noted that all hockey families have patient loved ones at home, he noted, “My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I’m going to be home and be a dad and then figure it out from there.” Moving forward, he plans to settle down in the Pittsburgh area, where he and his family have found a comfortable home.
Carter Had an Incredible NHL Career
With 1,321 career games played, Carter leaves a lasting legacy in the NHL, ranking 63rd on the all-time list. His impressive stat line includes 441 goals, 409 assists, and 850 points, accompanied by a career +9 rating. Additionally, Carter received Selke Trophy votes on four occasions, showcasing his defensive abilities and versatility on the ice.
Having earned an estimated $76.5 million throughout his career, Carter’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable journey highlighted by two Stanley Cups and two Olympic Gold medals. As he transitions into retirement, Carter leaves behind a Penguins team that has several questions to answer. But, getting a pass from Sidney Crosby to score in his game last game was a fitting way to end this chapter of his professional career.
Next: Oilers Storylines During a Special Night in Arizona
More News
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 5 hours ago
Jeff Carter Announces NHL Retirement Following Penguins Game
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has officially announced his retirement from the NHL after...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Predicting Max Domi’s Impact in the Upcoming Bruins Series
Over the last half of the regular season, Max Domi became a force for...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Couturier on Flyers Future: Will Clear Air With Tortorella
Sean Couturier says he plans to "clear the air" with John Tortorella over the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
The 2023-24 Race for the Hart Trophy Is On: The Candidates
The race for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy is on and here are the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Provide Updates on Several Player Injuries
The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided several updates on key players who have been...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Connor McDavid Will Play As Oilers Take on Sharks Monday
Connor McDavid was on the ice for a full practice with the Edmonton Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
How Inexperienced Canucks Could Make Noise In The Playoffs
Most of the Vancouver Canucks roster might not have playoff experience in front of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers to Recall Philip Broberg for Remaining Games of Regular Season
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to give a look to Philip Broberg over the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Nazem Kadri Embracing Veteran Role with Flames
The 33-year-old forward has begun to crave out a leadership role for himself on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Defensemen Proving to Be Key Offensive Weapon
The Edmonton Oilers are the only team in the NHL this season to have...