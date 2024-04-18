Jeff Carter Announces NHL Retirement Following Penguins Game

Jeff Carter bid farewell to the NHL with a memorable moment on Wednesday night, scoring in what would be his final game. While word of his retirement didn’t come until the end of the game, his official announcing he was hanging up his skates came shortly after. The Pittsburgh Penguins paid tribute to Carter’s illustrious career, acknowledging his contributions with respect and admiration after a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders.

Islanders players also showed their appreciation, shaking hands with Carter and honoring him as the third star of the game.

1,321 Games. 442 Goals. 409 Assists. 851 Points. Two Stanley Cups.



Congratulations to Jeff Carter on an incredible 19-year NHL career ???? pic.twitter.com/2tgfNen7WW — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 18, 2024

Carter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, cited family reasons for his decision to retire, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices his family made throughout his career. He noted that all hockey families have patient loved ones at home, he noted, “My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I’m going to be home and be a dad and then figure it out from there.” Moving forward, he plans to settle down in the Pittsburgh area, where he and his family have found a comfortable home.

Carter Had an Incredible NHL Career

With 1,321 career games played, Carter leaves a lasting legacy in the NHL, ranking 63rd on the all-time list. His impressive stat line includes 441 goals, 409 assists, and 850 points, accompanied by a career +9 rating. Additionally, Carter received Selke Trophy votes on four occasions, showcasing his defensive abilities and versatility on the ice.

Jeff Carter retires from the NHL

Having earned an estimated $76.5 million throughout his career, Carter’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable journey highlighted by two Stanley Cups and two Olympic Gold medals. As he transitions into retirement, Carter leaves behind a Penguins team that has several questions to answer. But, getting a pass from Sidney Crosby to score in his game last game was a fitting way to end this chapter of his professional career.

