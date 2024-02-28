Jake DeBrusk Connected to Oilers: A Good Fit For Bottom Six?

The trade deadline is a week and a half away. With that, trade rumors are flying left and right. Jake DeBrusk is one name that has popped up in rumors. Specifically, DeBrusk has been connected to the Edmonton Oilers. Employing an underperforming bottom six, would the local product forward be a good fit?
It’s not clear if DeBrusk will be sticking around long-term in Boston. He wants to re-sign, but as a pending UFA, if the Bruins go in another direction, a trade is possible before the deadline. NHL analyst Pierre McGuire said on a recent Eye Test Podcast:
“Here’s what I do know: If the Bruins don’t sign him – and, I don’t know if they will or won’t, I’m sure they value him – I guarantee an Alberta team will offer him a major contract. I guarantee you, whether it’s Edmonton or Calgary, he’s going to be taken care of in the province of Alberta. That’s if Boston doesn’t sign him, and that’s not a scare tactic; it’s reality. I mean, there’s a need for that type of player.”
Where Would DeBrusk Fit in the Oilers Lineup?
DeBrusk, while not an offensive powerhouse, has put up solid numbers in the past few seasons. In the 2022–23 campaign, he played 64 games and had 27 goals paired with 23 assists, combining for 50 points. Furthermore, he is a solid two-way winger who has shown creativity and the ability to make smart plays defensively. So far this season, he has 29 takeaways with only 18 giveaways in 58 games. DeBrusk’s willingness to put his body on the line has increased significantly this season. Throwing around 1.2 hits per game and blocking 0.63 shots per game, that is almost double from last season.
The Oilers’ bottom six have been underperforming. Ryan McLeod, a solid top-nine player, has 40 takeaways and 34 giveaways. He has nine goals and 11 assists, combining for 20 points this season. Likewise, Mattias Janmark has six takeaways and 13 giveaways., coupled with four goals and six assists, combining for only 10 points this season. Comparatively, DeBrusk has 13 goals and 14 assists, for a total of 27 points this season. The Oilers bottom six needs a creative two-way player—someone to put the puck in the back of the net while also playing a strong defensive game—and DeBrusk seems to be that player.
All things considered, DeBrusk would be an upgrade to the Oilers’ bottom six. This is an improvement that is desperately needed for Edmonton this season. So too, as a hometown kid, he’s Oilers’ commentator Louie DeBruk’s son.
The pieces just all seem to fit. The question becomes… who do the Oilers send to Boston?
