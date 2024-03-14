Jake Allen wasn’t looking to leave the Montreal Canadiens when he was traded at the NHL Trade Deadline this season. But, he was looking for playing time. It’s because of that, the netminder admitted in a recent interview that he pivoted on his decision to block a trade to the New Jersey Devils.

Jake Allen after practice said Devils tried to trade for him earlier in the year. He didn’t waive NTC bc at the time w/Vanecek/Schmid he didn’t see a future/ playing time in NJ.



IMO: Allen would have played & Schmid would have gone down. #njdevils @FullPressNHL @myNHLTradeRumor — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) March 13, 2024

It was clear throughout the season that the Canadiens needed to do something about their three-headed goaltender dilemma. But, things weren’t much better in New Jersey, where if Allen had joined the Devils, he’d have gone from one three-goalie rotation to another.

Allen said he figured the situation in New Jersey was no better with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid in the fold. Vanecek was sent to the San Jose Sharks at the deadline, which opened the door for Allen. Schmid was demoted opening the door even wider. Finally, Kaapo Kahkonen was added to the roster as General Manager Tom Fitzgerald did some roster tweaking.

Devils’ Goaltending Future, And Where Jake Allen Fits

Now, it’s Allen and Kahkonen, with the Devils expected to reimagine their goaltending over the offseason. Ideally, Allen will play a 1A or 1B role with whomever the Devils acquire.

Fitzgerald praised Allen’s character and athleticism and emphasized his excitement to join the team despite the clause waiver. He appreciated that Allen chose the Devils and understands his role will be crucial for the team moving forward. Allen said, “To be able to be here, just to have an understanding of where this group is trying to go, what they’re trying to put together, to help bring this team back to where they want to go is exciting for me and gives me a bit of rejuvenation in my life and my career…”

