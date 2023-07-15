Insider Lists 6 Reasons Maple Leafs Should Trade Nylander

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a critical decision about re-signing star player William Nylander. In a recent interview on TSN, Jim Tatti and Dave Feschuk were joined by TSN Hockey and Buffalo Sabres analyst Martin Biron to discuss Nylander’s future in Toronto.

In the interview, which you can hear by following the link above, Biron talks about why, if he were in Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving’s position, he’d look to trade Nylander.

Reasons Why Biron Believes Nylander Should Be Traded

In this post, I’ll share the reasons Biron thinks trading Nylander would be a sensible option for the Maple Leafs.

Reason One: A Trade Would Help Solve the Team’s Salary Cap Concerns

The Maple Leafs have a roster featuring top-tier talent, including Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, and Nylander. Retaining all these star players at their market value is an expensive proposition. It could put a significant strain on the team’s salary cap.

Biron believes that trading Nylander would free up valuable cap space. It would allow the team to address other roster needs and ensure a balanced and competitive lineup.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs

Reason Two: A Trade Could Bring a High Return

Biron notes that, because Nylander is nearing the end of his contract, his trade value is likely to be at its peak. A team getting him would have the option to extend him for an 8-year deal. That should increase his value in the trade market.

A trade could also open up the possibility of receiving valuable assets in return. These might include promising prospects or high draft picks, which could help with the team’s future depth and talent.

Reason Three: A Trade Could Help Strengthening the Team’s Defense

The Maple Leafs’ defense has been an area of concern. Biron believes that trading Nylander could help the team acquire a solid defenseman signed to a more affordable contract. This move would address a key roster need. It would also bring a much-needed physical edge to their blue line.

Reason Four: A Trade Could Aid the Team’s Roster Flexibility

Trading Nylander would provide the team with more flexibility in building a roster that complements the strengths of its other core players. The team could add players with different skill sets, such as grit and defensive prowess, to create a more well-rounded and resilient team.

Reason Five: Managing Long-term Financial Stability

By trading Nylander, the Maple Leafs could avoid being tied to a long and expensive contract. That, Biron believes, might become problematic in the future. Trading him would allow the team to maintain financial flexibility and make adjustments as needed in response to the evolving NHL landscape.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs

Reason Six: A Trade Could Alleviate Nylander’s History of Contract Negotiations

Nylander’s past contract negotiations have shown that he is willing to play hardball to secure a fair deal. Given his history, there might be concerns about how future contract discussions will play out. By trading him, it would help eliminate the uncertainty of the team’s long-term planning.

The Bottom Line

According to Biron, it’s evident that trading Nylander presents several advantages for the Maple Leafs. However, he does acknowledge the difficulty of parting ways with a player of his caliber.

Any trade would require careful consideration and strategic planning. The biggest concern is the team’s long-term goals and aspirations. If done thoughtfully, trading Nylander could strengthen the Maple Leafs’ position in terms of its salary-cap management and roster construction.

According to Biron, trading Nylander would help position the team for continued success.

