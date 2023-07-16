Sabres Among Teams Who Showed Interest in Noah Hanifin Trade

In recent weeks, the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers have emerged as leading contenders in trade discussions involving Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. However, trade talks concerning the Flames have gone quiet, leaving uncertainty regarding the team’s stance on their key players.
As the Flames contemplate their competitiveness and consider whether to retain Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, or Hanifin, the defenseman becomes a player to monitor due to his potentially high value, though the asking price is likely significant as well.
The Sabres have shown interest in Hanifin since 2018, when TSN’s Darren Dreger first linked the two parties in trade discussions. While nothing materialized back then, it wouldn’t be surprising if GM Kevyn Adams believes that adding Hanifin to a defensive core consisting of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power could make the Sabres boast one of the NHL’s most formidable blue lines.
As Erik Duhatschek of The Athletic points out, determining fair value in trades is often subjective. For instance, there was speculation on social media before free agency opened last month that Calgary and Buffalo might be suitable trade partners, with the Sabres offering defenseman Noah Hanifin and the Flames potentially interested in young center Peyton Krebs. He writes, “Most people in Calgary thought it wasn’t enough. Most people in Buffalo thought it was too much. That probably means there might have even been some fair value there.”
Hanifin Not the Only Defenseman The Sabres Are Looking At
The Sabres have also been linked in rumors to Brett Pesce of the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s not clear if he’s their backup target or if Hanifin is a backup to Pesce, but it’s clear the Sabres are looking to upgrade their blue line and have some pretty significant targets in mind.
