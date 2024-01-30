Insider Lists 6 Possible Trade Targets for Maple Leafs Defense

As the NHL Trade Deadline looms just weeks away, the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by first-year general manager Brad Treliving, are gearing up to enhance their roster. Teetering on the edge of playoff contention at this season’s All-Star break, this is the time for the team to talk strategy. Who are the Leafs’ trade targets ahead of the deadline? Are they just focused on defense? How much are they willing to push in to get what they need? Do they believe they are contenders?

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman believes the team isn’t all in and has said in the past he’s not quite sure the organization is convinced this is the year. At the same time, he noted in his recent “32 Thoughts” podcast that Treliving is committed to pursuing a trade, particularly with a focus on reinforcing their defensive lineup. “Toronto’s looking at every defenseman in the league,” Friedman asserted. “If there is a defenseman they like, they’re going to try to get him.”

Leafs Insider Luke Fox has compiled a list of potential defensive targets that could be on Toronto’s radar, including names like Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Jakob Chychrun, Ilya Lyubushkin, Sean Walker, Adam Boqvist, Nick Seeler, Matt Dumba, and Erik Johnson.

How Much Will Maple Leafs Give For What They Need at the Deadline?

Facing these critical considerations, the Maple Leafs find themselves at a juncture where they must engage in serious deliberations over the All-Star break. The urgency to establish a deadline plan, outlining their role in the trade market – whether as a buyer or potentially a seller – is imperative. Beyond determining their stance, the focus will shift to identifying specific needs and evaluating available players who can genuinely contribute to the team’s objectives. Then it’s about timing. When do the Leafs push in, if they elect to do so?

Brad Treliving Toronto Maple Leafs GM

In light of the intense competition for defensive assets and the team’s aspirations to solidify their position in the postseason, the Leafs may find it necessary to act decisively ahead of the market at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline to secure the players they believe will make a meaningful impact.

