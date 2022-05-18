Injury Updates for Flames, Oilers Ahead of Playoff Battle of Alberta

Going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs version of the Battle of Alberta means both the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers need to gear up for a very physical series. Two teams who have a history of not liking each other, along with some very skilled players that could be prime targets for guys on the other end of the ice, the injury situation for the two teams heading into the series will be worth watching.
Related: Leon Draisaitl Dealing With Ankle Sprain, Could Oilers Rest Him?
Both teams have players who are banged up and it will be intriguing to see how much that affects the outcome of the games. Here is a quick rundown of who is missing, who we should watch and who is good to go.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames added another body ahead of Game 1 when they called up Juuso Valimaki from the AHL. That said, most people believe this means defenseman Chris Tanev is likely not available to go. Tanev has been dealing with an injury but was on the ice according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet. Valimaki could be a backup plan or he could be Tanev’s replacement.
This is a big loss for the Flames if Tanev is out. He was slotted in on the top pair with Oliver Kylington and Tanev plays big minutes at five-on-five and is one of the top penalty killers on the team. If the Oilers get power-play opportunities, they will cash in on them.
Edmonton Oilers
The biggest question mark for the Oilers is the health status of Leon Draisaitl. He’s definitely not 100%, but he’s less than half of his normal self, that could be a series changer. According to reports, he’s dealing with a high right ankle sprain, but he is playing in Game 1.
Draisaitl hasn’t been staking with the team but Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said Draisaitl is doing “very good”. That may or may not be true, but it would take a lot to get Draisaitl and his coach to say anything other than that. One, they can’t give Calgary a reason to target one of the team’s best players. Two, Draisaitl isn’t coming out unless he absolutely has to.
The change that comes, even if Draisaitl plays is what happens if he can’t play center? That gives the Oilers a potent top line, but a lot less depth on lines two and three.
The Oilers do have some replacements ready to go. The organization called up seven players from the Bakersfield Condors: Stuart Skinner, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, Dmitri Samorukov, Dylan Holloway, Seth Griffith, and Brad Malone. If the injuries become a factor, we could see a couple of these names make their playoff debuts (Broberg did already play one game in the first round).
Next: Penguins Lowball Malkin and Letang: Are Both Ready to Leave?
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Are Ivan Provorov and the Philadelphia Flyers Ready to Part Ways?
Ivan Provorov wasn't happy having to defend his recent play to media, but does...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Dealing With Ankle Sprain, Could Oilers Rest Him?
Leon Draisaitl is reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain and there are thoughts...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
Who Should Win the Hart Trophy: McDavid, Matthews, or Shesterkin?
Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Igor Shesterkin were named the finalists for the 2022...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Canucks Considering Idea of Trading Oliver Ekman-Larsson
The Vancouver Canucks might be looking at the idea of trading Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Would...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 week ago
Montreal Canadiens Win 2022 NHL Draft Lottery
The Montreal Canadiens retained the right to draft first overall in the 2022 NHL...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Charlie McAvoy Back In Game 5 For Bruins, Cleared from COVID Protocol
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was flown to Carolina after being cleared from COVID protocol....
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Patrick Marleau Says Goodbye To the NHL, Officially Retires
Patrick Marleau has officially retired from the NHL. He wrote a long note in...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Devils Being Linked to Kevin Fiala In Offseason Offer Sheet Rumors
The New Jersey Devils are rumored to have a keen interest in Kevin Fiala...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Evander Kane Scores Playoff Hat-Trick, Keeps Upping Offseason Value
Evander Kane scored his first-ever playoff hat-trick, and in the process, upped his offseason...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 weeks ago
Devils Open to Trading First-Round 2022 Draft Choice
The New Jersey Devils are looking to compete next season and that means potentially...
Pingback: Flames Take Game 1: Oilers Out of Sorts Early, Poor Goaltending
Pingback: Oilers Out of Sorts Early, Poor Goaltending – Hockey 1 on 1