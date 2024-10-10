The Good, Bad & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 1-0 Loss to Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their season with a frustrating 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Despite a game that head coach Craig Berube described as one he was “happy with,” the Maple Leafs could not solve Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault. Here’s a breakdown of the good, the bad, and the ugly from their opening night.

The Good for the Maple Leafs

Statistically, the Maple Leafs dominated this game. They outshot Montreal 48-27, including a 29-13 edge over the last two periods. The Maple Leafs had more control of the game as it progressed, and their offensive pressure was evident, even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect it.

At five-on-five, the underlying metrics from Natural Stat Trick highlighted Toronto’s control:

Scoring chances: 68%

Expected goals: 77%

High-danger chances: 17-3 in favor of Toronto

The Leafs had a 9-1 advantage in high-danger chances during the third period alone. Every Maple Leafs skater was positive in shot attempts and high-danger scoring chances. By most metrics, Toronto deserved a better result than a shutout loss.

Anthony Stolarz’s Performance

Anthony Stolarz, who got the start after Joseph Woll experienced lower-body tightness, was a standout. He made key saves, especially in the first period when the game was more back-and-forth. His performance on the penalty kill, stopping shots while the Leafs were short-handed three times, kept the game close. The lone goal he allowed was unstoppable—a one-timer by Cole Caufield off a slap-pass from Juraj Slafkovsky, the perfect execution of a “bang-bang” play.

The Bad for the Maple Leafs

The biggest issue for the Maple Leafs was their inability to score. Despite creating 23 high-danger chances in all situations, they couldn’t get the puck past Montembeault. Toronto hit the post or crossbar three times, and a few rebound opportunities seemed to bounce the wrong way. It was one of those nights where, no matter how many chances they generated, they couldn’t finish.

While Toronto controlled most of the game, their first period left something to be desired. The play was too open, with both teams trading chances, which might not have pleased Berube. The Maple Leafs took five penalties, with Montreal converting on their second power play. Auston Matthews was on the penalty kill for the first two Montreal power plays but was taken off after being on the ice for the Canadiens’ goal. This adjustment suggests Berube wasn’t satisfied with how that unit functioned early on.

The Maple Leafs Lack of Physicality Was Apparent

Surprisingly, the game lacked the physical intensity many expected. The hits were even at 20 apiece, but the game didn’t feature much aggression. The only notable altercation came when Max Domi tried to engage the larger David Savard, resulting in a two-minute roughing penalty for Domi. While Toronto’s more prominent players used their size effectively on defense, the game was less physical than anticipated, especially for a matchup against the Canadiens.

Craig Berube speaking with Maple Leafs media after a 1-0 loss to the Canadiens

The Ugly for the Maple Leafs

The ugliest part of the game was Toronto’s power play. The unit moved faster during the preseason, executing plays with speed and fluidity. However, the power play in this game looked disjointed and slow, mainly through the neutral zone. The drop-pass entry—intended to bring the puck up the ice with speed—was ineffective, as the puck carriers lagged behind the play.

Assistant coach Marc Savard, who is responsible for the power play, will have plenty of footage to show his players what went wrong. The unit will need to get back to the pace and movement it displayed in the preseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Leafs won’t have much time to reflect on this loss as they head to New Jersey to take on the Devils in their home opener. The Devils, currently 2-0 and leading the NHL, just returned from a trip to Czechia as part of the NHL Global Series. Toronto might be hoping to catch the Devils, who are dealing with jet lag.

Berube has yet to announce who will start in goal. Dennis Hildeby was called up due to Woll’s injury and reports conflict with Woll’s availability. Some suggest Woll has been placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he’d miss three games, while others believe there’s a chance he could suit up. With Stolarz unlikely to play back-to-back games, Hildeby could be in line for his first NHL start.

Another potential change could see Timothy Liljegren or Bobby McMann entering the lineup. Conor Timmins looked tentative in the Montreal game, so that Liljegren might replace him. Similarly, Berube could decide to give McMann some ice time, but it’s unclear who would come out if that happens.

All eyes will be on how the Maple Leafs respond after their frustrating loss in Montreal. Will they tweak their lineup and power play, or hope for better luck next time? Either way, they must bounce back quickly against a strong Devils team.

