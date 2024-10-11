Tavares Thanks Keefe for Their Time with the Maple Leafs

During a recent interview, John Tavares took a moment to reflect on his time under Sheldon Keefe as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for a new chapter under head coach Craig Berube. Tavares expressed his gratitude for Keefe’s contributions to the team and how the former coach played a pivotal role in his development and the Maple Leafs’ growth.

The video of this interview can be seen below:

Tavares Believes He Grew Under Sheldon Keefe’s Guidance

Tavares highlighted the bond formed during his time with Keefe. He emphasized the importance of their relationship both on and off the ice. As Tavares noted, “Yeah, he made a great impact on me. We had a lot of time together. And, you go through a lot—you learn a lot about each other, not just through the game and the team but personally as well.”

Tavares praised Keefe for his dedication and the positive environment he fostered within the locker room. He acknowledged that the team experienced significant growth during Keefe’s tenure.

“He helped me a ton while I was in Toronto,” Tavares continued. “I’m very appreciative of the impact he made on me and the group as well. I think we’ve grown a lot while he was here, and I know he did everything he could to help us find success.”

Tavares Looks Ahead to His Season with New Coach Craig Berube

Keefe is now coaching the New Jersey Devils. As a result, Tavares and the Maple Leafs are focused on their own journey under new head coach Craig Berube. As they aim to build on the foundations laid during Keefe’s era, the Maple Leafs are eager to establish their identity and succeed in the upcoming season.

John Tavares Maple Leafs extension talks

The transition to a new coach brings changes. However, the respect and appreciation expressed by players like Tavares for Keefe’s impact are a testament to the strong relationships formed during his time with the Maple Leafs. As the team moves forward, it carries the lessons learned and growth achieved under its former coach, who was eager to forge a new path toward success.

