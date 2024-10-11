Tavares Thanks Keefe for Their Time with the Maple Leafs

During a recent interview, John Tavares took a moment to reflect on his time under Sheldon Keefe as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for a new chapter under head coach Craig Berube. Tavares expressed his gratitude for Keefe’s contributions to the team and how the former coach played a pivotal role in his development and the Maple Leafs’ growth.
The video of this interview can be seen below:
Tavares Believes He Grew Under Sheldon Keefe’s Guidance
Tavares highlighted the bond formed during his time with Keefe. He emphasized the importance of their relationship both on and off the ice. As Tavares noted, “Yeah, he made a great impact on me. We had a lot of time together. And, you go through a lot—you learn a lot about each other, not just through the game and the team but personally as well.”
Tavares praised Keefe for his dedication and the positive environment he fostered within the locker room. He acknowledged that the team experienced significant growth during Keefe’s tenure.
“He helped me a ton while I was in Toronto,” Tavares continued. “I’m very appreciative of the impact he made on me and the group as well. I think we’ve grown a lot while he was here, and I know he did everything he could to help us find success.”
Tavares Looks Ahead to His Season with New Coach Craig Berube
Keefe is now coaching the New Jersey Devils. As a result, Tavares and the Maple Leafs are focused on their own journey under new head coach Craig Berube. As they aim to build on the foundations laid during Keefe’s era, the Maple Leafs are eager to establish their identity and succeed in the upcoming season.
The transition to a new coach brings changes. However, the respect and appreciation expressed by players like Tavares for Keefe’s impact are a testament to the strong relationships formed during his time with the Maple Leafs. As the team moves forward, it carries the lessons learned and growth achieved under its former coach, who was eager to forge a new path toward success.
Related: The Good, Bad & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 1-0 Loss to Canadiens
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 29 mins ago
Oilers’ Most Intriguing Question: What is Evan Bouchard’s Ceiling?
As the Edmonton Oilers aim move forward, all eyes are on Evan Bouchard. Is...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Liljegren Likely Done in Toronto, Maple Leafs Motivated to Find Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs are motivated to trade defenseman Timothy Liljegren and the coach...
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 Win Over Devils
In their game two, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4–2....
-
New York Rangers/ 15 hours ago
Rangers Working on Huge Contract Extension for Alexis Lafreniere
Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported that the New York Rangers are hard at work...
-
Florida Panthers/ 16 hours ago
Panthers Aleksander Barkov Possibly Injured in Game vs. Senators
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov had to leave the game against the Senators after colliding with...
-
Boston Bruins/ 17 hours ago
Insider: Oilers Have Called Former Bruins’ Blueliner About Contract
The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly called former Boston Bruins' defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk about a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Oilers Among 4 Teams Linked to Depth D-man Mark Giordano
Mark Giordano is being linked to four teams, one of which is the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Malkin Teases Trade If Penguins Not Playoff Team Before Retirement
If the Pittsburgh Penguins aren't a playoff team, Evgeni Malkin knows his window is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Early Concerns for Oilers: Emberson and Nurse Struggle vs Jets
Is Ty Emberson in over his head as a No. 4 for the Edmonton...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Sam Montembeault Sets NHL Record: 47-Save Shutout vs. Maple Leafs
Goaltender Sam Montembeault set an NHL Record with a 47-save shutout vs. Maple Leafs...