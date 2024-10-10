Sam Montembeault Sets NHL Record: 47-Save Shutout vs. Maple Leafs

Sam Montembeault made history on the opening night of the 2024-25 regular season, setting an NHL record for the most saves in a season-opening shutout with 47 as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0. The 27-year-old netminder was unbeatable, frustrating Toronto’s offense and helping the Canadiens kick off the season in style.

Canadiens Sam Montembeault sets NHL record for the most saves made in a season-opening shutout with 47#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/W9yL6CUaMt — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 10, 2024

Montembeault, entering his fourth season with the Canadiens, continues to establish himself as the go-to goaltender for head coach Martin St. Louis. Last season, he appeared in 41 games and posted a .903 save percentage, along with a solid +3.3 goals saved above expected (GSAx). His performance not only solidified his role as the team’s current starter but also showed his reliability under pressure.

He got the nod on Wednesday. While it would have been nice to get more run support from the Canadiens offense, Montembeault was stellar in goal. He stopped 18 shots in the first period, 13 in the second, and 14 in the third. Cole Caufield got the lone goal for the Canadiens in the first period, on an assist from Juraj Slavkofvsky and Kirby Dach. Montembeaut shut the door the rest of the way.

The Maple Leafs Didn’t Make It Easy on Montembeault

His 47-save shutout against a high-powered Maple Leafs lineup will be remembered as a standout performance, setting a high bar for the season. Whether Montembeault can continue his strong start or Cayden Primeau makes a compelling case for more ice time, the Canadiens appear well-positioned in goal for 2024-25.

