Golden Knights to Sign Max Comtois to a PTO Contract

The Vegas Golden Knights are making headlines as they reportedly prepare to extend a professional tryout contract to winger Max Comtois. This development was initially disclosed by BPM Sports’ Marc-Olivier Beaudoin and the story has been picked up by other media outlets, the assumption being that the offer could be announced in the next 24-72 hours.
Comtois, the former Anaheim Duck, entered the realm of unrestricted free agency after not receiving a qualifying offer from his previous team before the June deadline. Despite his young age of 24, Comtois has already accumulated an impressive track record, tallying 38 goals in 210 career NHL games, including nine goals in 64 games with Anaheim last season.
It was believed a couple of teams were looking at Comtois but it makes sense the Golden Knights would show interest considering his track record of production against them. He’s scored six goals in just 16 career games against the current Stanley Cup champions.
Not too long ago, Comtois was a prominent points leader for his team. In the condensed 2020-2021 NHL season consisting of 56 games, he put up 33 points, securing a top position on Anaheim’s roster. And, at just 24 years old; he definitely has plenty of time to still prove he is a solid NHL forward.
With their current cap situation, the team theoretically has the flexibility to offer Comtois a one-year contract, potentially reaching the $1.5 million mark, while remaining cap-compliant for the upcoming season. CapFriendly’s projections indicate that Vegas is poised to start the season with approximately $851,653 in available cap space. That said, to accommodate Comtois’s signing, the Golden Knights would likely need to demote a player to the minor leagues.
Comtois’s future remains a subject of keen interest for hockey enthusiasts as the new season approaches but it sounds like the next few weeks of his NHL career have been taken care of. Remember, as a PTO, Comtois is still a free agent and can sign with any team.
