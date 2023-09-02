Tyler Ennis Wants NHL Return, Western-Based Team PTO Rumors

Veteran NHL winger Tyler Ennis is contemplating a return to North America following his recent temporary stay in Switzerland during the previous hockey season. Ennis, who took on his inaugural full-time European venture, penned a one-year contract with National League club SC Bern, marking a unique chapter in his career. However, the lure of the NHL has not waned, and he is eager to make a comeback.
Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal sheds light on the situation, suggesting that there’s a chance Tyler Ennis may secure a professional tryout contract (PTO) with a Western Conference team. Despite being 33 years old, Ennis remains confident in his ability to make meaningful contributions in the NHL. Ad for which team, that’s not entirely clear, but he does have a history with the Edmonton Oilers.
During the 2021-22 season with the Ottawa Senators, he tallied 24 points across 57 games, projecting to a pace of 35 points over a full season. There is probably still something left in his game at the NHL level, but he’d be little more than a depth add, likely not a regular playing in all 82 games should he make a team. In fact, he’d probably need to sign a two-way deal, knowing he’d be up and down between the AHL and the NHL.
Matheson adds, that if the opportunity for a PTO in the NHL doesn’t come to fruition, Ennis has alternative plans brewing in Switzerland. He is keeping his options open and is willing to continue playing at a high level, whether in North America or abroad.
Ennis’s journey presents an intriguing storyline to follow, as hockey enthusiasts await news of his next destination and the path he chooses for the upcoming season. The experienced winger’s decision could have implications not only for his career but also for the teams vying for his services in both the NHL and Switzerland’s National League.
