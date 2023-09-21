The opening day of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ training camp brought forth a clear message from William Nylander: his intention to stay with the team long-term. In his interactions with reporters, Nylander reiterated his commitment to the Maple Leafs and politely declined further inquiries about his contract status, leaving no room for ambiguity.

This declaration comes after months of speculation about Nylander’s future and whether an extension would be finalized before the new season began. It was a pivotal offseason for General Manager Brad Treliving, who faced the challenge of fostering positive relationships with key players like Auston Matthews and Nylander. Treliving succeeded in securing an extension for Matthews, and signs indicate that he is making significant progress in developing a favorable rapport with Nylander. The priority now seems to be locking in a long-term contract for the talented forward.

Meanwhile, Nylander is cool as a cucumber, not letting the talk of his unsigned extension or trade talks affect him as camp opens and the season is set to begin. “I still have one more year on my contract,” he said. He then noted his people would take care of everything else.

Adding intrigue to Nylander’s training camp journey is the decision by head coach Sheldon Keefe to experiment with Nylander at the center position this season. Keefe’s announcement, shared by Pierre LeBrun on Twitter, highlights Nylander’s background as a center when drafted, though his role shifted upon joining the Maple Leafs. This season, Keefe seeks to explore the potential of Nylander as a center in a more substantial manner, indicating the team’s commitment to maximizing his versatility and contributions.

As the Maple Leafs gear up for the upcoming season, Nylander’s determination to remain in Toronto and the team’s willingness to explore new positional opportunities for him demonstrate a shared vision of success. With key pieces like Nylander and Matthews firmly in place, Maple Leafs fans can anticipate an exciting and promising season ahead.

