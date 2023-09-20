The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to experiment with William Nylander at center as they kick off their upcoming season. Coach Sheldon Keefe revealed this strategic move, acknowledging that Nylander was originally drafted as a center but hasn’t played much in that position during his time in Toronto. The decision to place Nylander at center aims to give him a more well-rounded skill set while providing the Maple Leafs with offensive diversity.
Keefe expressed his confidence in Nylander’s capabilities, stating, “I think Willy can do whatever he puts his mind to. He’s that good.” This transition won’t be a one-off or a brief preseason experiment; the team plans to invest time in this position shift.
By slotting Nylander behind star centers Auston Matthews and John Tavares, the Maple Leafs aim to create three potent scoring lines. This change also leads to David Kämpf taking on the role of fourth-line center, where his defensive skills are better utilized.
John Tavares had high praise for Nylander, emphasizing the Swede’s progress and unique talent. Tavares expressed the team’s desire to have Nylander as a key player for the long term, a sentiment echoed by GM Brad Treliving, who emphasized that signing Nylander to a new contract is a priority. “Willy made tremendous strides, I think, throughout my whole time here”, Tavares said. He added, “He’s such a special and unique talent, and he’s obviously someone we want to be here for a long time. He’s stated that as well. There’s lots of time here.”
In terms of faceoffs, Nylander has a career faceoff win rate of 50.7%, but his success rate dropped to 42.4% last season. While Nylander is known for his goal-scoring prowess, he has sometimes faced criticism for his defensive play. This position shift will provide Nylander with an opportunity to develop his skills and contribute to the team in new ways.
Is This Huge Risk Going to Pay Off?
The move to center for Nylander represents an exciting but potentially risky development for both the player and the team as they seek to maximize their offensive potential while improving their overall performance. As the season progresses, Maple Leafs fans will be watching closely to see how Nylander adapts to his new role and whether it proves to be a successful strategic adjustment for the team.
And, if Keefe intends to give it time and stick with it, the hope is that Nylander excels early.
Next: Toronto Maple Leafs: The Battle for the Top-Line Left-Wing Spot
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Canucks Put Final Stamp on Rumors of a Tyler Myers Trade
The Vancouver Canucks made it very clear this week where they stand when it...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Storm Brewing Between an Irked Steven Stamkos and Lightning
Steven Stamkos expressed his disappointment that the Tampa Bay Lightning haven't engaged more in...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
NHL Insider Names “Best Recruiter” for Oilers to Keep Draisaitl
It won't be money or the chance to play with Connor McDavid that are...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Testing Treliving’s Patience: Maple Leafs and Nylander Move Slow
In the midst of contract uncertainty, William Nylander's role and future with the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Holland Hints at Big Trade With Oilers’ “Cup or Bust” Mentality
Oilers GM Ken Holland knows it's "Cup or Bust" for the team so he's...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto
According to Bruce Garrioch’s report in the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are still...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Growth of Rangers Prospects Could Make 3 Players Trade Bait
If the New York Rangers see some of their prospects develop, there could be...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Did Maple Leafs Paint Themselves into a Corner with Samsonov?
Although the Toronto Maple Leafs salary arbitration with Ilya Samsonov turned out well for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Mike Babcock Resigns as Blue Jackets’ Coach; Pascal Vincent Hired
Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets' Head Coach; Pascal Vincent steps in as...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Rookie Sensations Bedard and Fantilli Score Debut Hat Tricks
Young prodigies Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli made a sensational entrance, clinching hat tricks...