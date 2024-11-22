The Four (or Five) Pillars of the Maple Leafs Future

Yesterday, The Hockey Writers Stefano Rubino shared Craig Button’s insights on looking back and ahead. Button suggests that the Core Four we typically know of on the Toronto Maple Leafs hasn’t turned out how they expected. However, there’s a new Core Four, and here I’d add a fifth player, who might be more productive than the original Core Four. Can these young Maple Leafs players become the pillars that lead the team forward?

Since embarking on a rebuild nearly a decade ago, the Maple Leafs have built their foundation on high-end talent, anchored by their “Core Four” of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. However, as the team seeks postseason success, a new wave of talent is emerging to define their future. Here are the four pillars of the Maple Leafs’ future, with a potential fifth pillar in Fraser Minten representing a breakthrough moment.

Future Core Player 1: Matthew Knies: A Power Forward with Star Potential

Knies burst onto the scene during the 2023 playoffs and hasn’t looked back. His ability to combine physicality with skill makes him a valuable asset. Matthew Knies excels in puck battles and plays a critical role with the man advantage. He uses his size to create screens and second-chance opportunities. With his relentless work ethic and rapidly improving offensive game, Knies is poised to be a cornerstone of the Maple Leafs for years.

Future Core Player 2: Easton Cowan: A Dynamic and Creative Playmaker

Drafted 28th overall in 2023, Cowan’s star has risen rapidly in the OHL. The London Knights’ alternate captain is known for his speed, creativity, and hockey IQ. Cowan’s 52-game point streak, nearing a league record, showcases his offensive dominance. His transition to professional hockey—likely with the Toronto Marlies next season—will be one to watch as he continues to develop into a top-six forward capable of making an impact at the NHL level.

Future Core Player 3: Nikita Grebyonkin: A Sleeper Prospect on the Rise

Grebyonkin, a fifth-round steal from the 2022 draft, is showing promise in his first North American season. With four goals and ten points for the Marlies, he’s demonstrated his ability to contribute offensively. He also brings physicality when needed. Grebyonkin’s blend of skill and grit makes him a strong candidate to become a versatile middle-six forward for Toronto, potentially as soon as next season.

Nikita Grebyonkin looks good for the Maple Leafs so far.

Future Core Player 4: Artur Akhtyamov: The Goalie of the Future

Goaltending depth has long been a concern for the Maple Leafs, but Akhtyamov’s stellar start in the AHL provides hope. With a 5-0-1 record, a .926 save percentage, and a 1.95 goals-against average, he’s emerged as one of the league’s top rookie netminders. His athleticism and quick reflexes complement his growing positional awareness. He’s an ideal candidate to solidify the Maple Leafs’ crease in the coming years.

A Fifth Pillar: How Good Can Fraser Minten Become?

Minten’s game-winning goal in his NHL debut against the Vegas Golden Knights was a statement. The 20-year-old showed poise and readiness. He built on his strong AHL performance (four points in five games) after recovering from an ankle injury. Known for his two-way game and hockey IQ, Minten’s ability to step into a middle-six role amidst injuries could make him a critical piece of Toronto’s future.

His performance highlights the Maple Leafs’ development pipeline and reflects a broader organizational shift toward nurturing young talent. If Minten continues to grow, he could become the fifth pillar in Toronto’s future foundation.

The Maple Leafs Looking Ahead: How Good is the Future?

Their established stars drive the Maple Leafs’ current success. However, the next generation of players—Knies, Cowan, Grebyonkin, Akhtyamov, and perhaps Minten—offers a glimpse of a sustainable future. As the team balances its win-now mandate with long-term development, these prospects are poised to push Toronto into a new era.

Could Minten’s breakthrough spark the Maple Leafs to overcome their playoff struggles finally? Only time will tell. However, with a solid foundation forming, the future in Toronto looks bright.

Related: The Future for the Maple Leafs and Rising Star Fraser Minten