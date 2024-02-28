Flyers Place Goaltender Cal Petersen on Waivers

The 2024 Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Philadelphia Flyers seem happy with the way their team is structured. That said, they are still involved in plenty of trade rumors. Sean Walker, Nick Seeler, and Travis Konencny have all been tossed around as potential trade pieces this season, but the Flyers have yet to make any trades. However, they did make a transaction on Wednesday, placing goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers.
Petersen is a 29-year-old right-catching goaltender from Waterloo, Iowa who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres after a strong season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks. Throughout his USHL career, Petersen played 78 games, winning 48 of them, and posting a 2.74 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%)
Cal Petersen’s NHL Career So Far
Petersen has struggled this season and hasn’t found a home in the NHL since he had a tough 2022-23 campaign with the Los Angeles Kings before they opted to move him to the Flyers. This season, Petersen has posted a 3.90 GAA and a .864 SV% through five games with the Flyers.
With the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League (AHL), he has played 15 games posting a 3.26 GAA and a .890 SV%. Through 106 career NHL starts, Petersen has posted a 2.96 GAA and a .903 SV% winning 46 of those games.
With a $5 million cap hit that extends through the 2024-25 season, the expectation is that Petersen will clear waivers and be sent to the Phantoms again. Unfortunately, it seems as though Petersen’s attempt at a reviving of his career in Philadelphia has fallen short and he will finish out his contract in the AHL unless injuries call for a recall.
