Flyers Injuries Announced: What is the Team Impact?

The Philadelphia Flyers Public Relations released the extent of injuries to three of their players. As per Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere, the three players on the injury sheet are defensemen Jamie Drysdale, Rasmus Ristolainen, and forward Travis Konecny.

Injury updates per Flyers GM Daniel Briere:



• Defenseman Jamie Drysdale is week-to-week (upper-body). He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

• Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is week-to-week (upper-body injury).

• Forward Travis Konecny is day-to-day (upper-body injury). — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 27, 2024

What Does This Mean for the Flyers Run?

The Flyers are left with a shaken defensive core. Two of their best defensemen are missing from the roster, leaving AHL players and scratches to take their place.

Drysdale left the team with a total of nine points (four with the Flyers organization in an eight-game stretch) and a plus/minus of -9. The former Anaheim Duck suffered the same shoulder injury when he played in Anaheim and has struggled to get back to his former self on the ice. He is currently out week-to-week.

Ristolainen also suffered an upper-body injury as a result of a play during a game against Seattle on the 10th of February. He is also week-to-week. The defensive D-man is currently holding a four-point record with a plus/minus of -6.

This year’s All-Star representative of the Flyers, Travis Konecny is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The two-way forward is on pace for 77 points, currently with 55 points in 57 games.

Do the Flyers Continue Pushing for the Playoffs?

The Flyers have been surprisingly good this season, sitting in the third place spot in the Metropolitan Division with a 30-22-7 record as of the 27th.

The Flyers are four points outside fourth place in their division, held by the Washington Capitals. With Alexander Ovechkin turning on the jets recently after a long goal drought, the Capitals have a chance to push the Flyers out of their position and into a wildcard spot.

The Flyers have also received interest for defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler. The two currently man the second defensive pair with the next best defenseman being Marc Staal on the left side. The mix of defensive injuries and the trade offers have led to a potentially weak defense. It could impact how successful the post-deadline season will play out.

