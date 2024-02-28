Maple Leafs Losing to New Favorite in Chris Tanev Trade Race

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Dallas Stars are now the front-runner to land the Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Tanev for months, the stars are not aligning (pun intended). Meanwhile, Dallas is looking to make moves and have the picks Toronto GM Brad Treliving doesn’t. If this were a trade race, the Maple Leafs may be a close second, but they’re now losing.

LeBrun notes:

“They [Dallas] covet going out and getting a right-shot defenseman and he tops that list is our understanding. And they’ve made it clear what they’re willing to pay for Chris Tanev, but what that package doesn’t include is a first-round pick.”

It will irk Toronto that they were unable to acquire Tanev but the Stars are successful in landing him with a second-round pick. This is a player they badly wanted. It’s only taken this long for a deal to get done because the Flames have been waiting. The hope was that someone would offer a first.

Chris Tanev Maple Leafs trade talk

First-Round Pick Not Part of Chris Tanev Trade

LeBrun adds, “Really that’s why Chris Tanev hasn’t moved (yet) because all of the teams that have shown interest — and we know that a dozen teams have reached out — nobody has slapped a first-round pick on the table.” Saying the time is coming to finally make their move, if no team is going to offer a first, the Flames will take their next-best option.

He explains that the Flames have been willing to be patient and see if the market plays out. That said, with just 9 days before the deadline, it may be time to pull the trigger on a deal. Dallas may have other hooks in the water and if Tanev isn’t dealt, the Stars might move on.

