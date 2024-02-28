Maple Leafs Losing to New Favorite in Chris Tanev Trade Race

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Dallas Stars are now the front-runner to land the Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Tanev for months, the stars are not aligning (pun intended). Meanwhile, Dallas is looking to make moves and have the picks Toronto GM Brad Treliving doesn’t. If this were a trade race, the Maple Leafs may be a close second, but they’re now losing.
LeBrun notes:
“They [Dallas] covet going out and getting a right-shot defenseman and he tops that list is our understanding. And they’ve made it clear what they’re willing to pay for Chris Tanev, but what that package doesn’t include is a first-round pick.”
It will irk Toronto that they were unable to acquire Tanev but the Stars are successful in landing him with a second-round pick. This is a player they badly wanted. It’s only taken this long for a deal to get done because the Flames have been waiting. The hope was that someone would offer a first.
First-Round Pick Not Part of Chris Tanev Trade
LeBrun adds, “Really that’s why Chris Tanev hasn’t moved (yet) because all of the teams that have shown interest — and we know that a dozen teams have reached out — nobody has slapped a first-round pick on the table.” Saying the time is coming to finally make their move, if no team is going to offer a first, the Flames will take their next-best option.
He explains that the Flames have been willing to be patient and see if the market plays out. That said, with just 9 days before the deadline, it may be time to pull the trigger on a deal. Dallas may have other hooks in the water and if Tanev isn’t dealt, the Stars might move on.
Next: 25 Games Left: Ranking the Top 3 Maple Leafs Scoring Leaders
More News
-
News/ 23 hours ago
Flyers Injuries Announced: What is the Team Impact?
The Flyers have suffered injuries to three of their key players. Will this take...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Unopened Case With Wayne Gretzky Rookie Cards Sells for $3.1M
A discovery of Wayne Gretzky rookie cards turns into a windfall as sealed 1979-80...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Hurdle Might Slow Red Wings Push Toward Guentzel Trade
The Detroit Red Wings might be among the interested teams in a Jake Guentzel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Offensive Stars Shine in 4-2 Victory Against the Kings
The Edmonton Oilers' offensive stars shined in 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Potential Trade Destination for Anthony Mantha Could be the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at a number of forward options ahead of the...
-
Maple Leafs Win Streak Sends Message Ahead of Trade Deadline
What kind of a team are the Toronto Maple Leafs? As one hockey insider...
-
Jake Guentzel’s Future With Penguins Up in the Air
Find out why Jake Guentzel's contract negotiations are creating a buzz. Learn how it...
-
Multiple Teams Ask Flyers About Walker and Seeler Package Trade
“There are teams that have contacted the Flyers about both Nick Seeler and Sean...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Fans Torn Over Mock Guentzel Trade Between Oilers and Penguins
NHL Network suggested a mock trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins involving...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
The Importance of 60-Minute Hockey for the Oilers This Season
The Edmonton Oilers have struggled post all star break, especially in the second period....