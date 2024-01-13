According to a report from Philly Hockey Now citing Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Philadelphia Flyers explored a potential trade involving prospect Cutter Gauthier and the Colorado Avalanche’s defenseman Bowen Byram. A trade that would have been on the level of the blockbuster that did happen between the Flyers and Anaheim Ducks, moving Byram would have been a big trade.
However, Friedman suggests that the Avalanche were not interested in a one-for-one deal and insisted on additional assets beyond Gauthier.
The Flyers ultimately traded Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a draft pick. This move raised questions about whether the Avalanche made the right decision by not pursuing the trade with the Flyers.
Byrman’s Injury History Might Have Been a Challenge for the Flyers
Byram, a key defenseman for the Avalanche, was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and contributed to the team’s Stanley Cup victory in 2022. Despite his talent, Byram has faced challenges related to injuries, including concussions, limiting his playing time in previous seasons. This would not have been the first time the Flyers made a big trade and got burned by health issues. Ryan Ellis was supposed to be a huge add from the Predators. He played all of four games across two seasons.
That said, Byram he has played 39 games in the current season and is poised to surpass his previous career-high of 42 games.
Would the Flyers Have Needed a Left-Shot Defenseman?
The report questions whether the Flyers, who already have left-shot defensemen like Travis Sanheim, Cam York, and Egor Zamula, needed another player in that position. The team also has Nick Seeler and Marc Staal in the mix for playing time. Seller has been in the trade rumor mill, but the Flyers might have been right to grab the right-shot Drysdale.
Time will tell if the Avalanche and Flyers made the right call not going ahead with this deal. So far, Drysdale has two points in two games and looks like a solid fit.
Next: 5 More All-Stars Selected, Including Leon Draisaitl and Cale Makar
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 hours ago
Bruins Aggressively Shopping For Middle-Six Forward in Trade
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Boston Bruins actively seeking depth at the forward...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 hours ago
Flyers and Avalanche Almost Made Big Trade Before Drysdale Deal
According to a report from Philly Hockey Now, the Flyers explored a trade involving...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Boudreau Says Canucks Urged Him to Alter Quinn Hughes’ Role
Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau says he was urged by someone in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
What Did Draisaitl Mean By, ‘Going To Do What’s Best for Me’?
Fans and media are trying to read into comments Leon Draisaitl made 'do what's...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Acquire Forward Filip Cederqvist in Trade with Sabres
The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of forward Filip Cederqvist...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom
According to reports, the Calgary Flames are receiving serious trade interest on veteran goaltender...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
NHL Trade Talk: Oilers and Top-6 Forwards from Senators or Flyers
Oilers analyst and insider Bob Stauffer mentioned the Oilers might be eyeing a forward...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Gary Bettman Clears Path for Corey Perry to Sign with NHL Team
According to reports on Wednesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has met with Corey Perry...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Sharks’ Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture Address Trade Rumors
Both Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture addressed possible trade rumors surrounding their current standing...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 4 days ago
Oilers Keeping an Eye on Blue Jackets’ Right-Shot D-Man
According to Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers have inquired about the availability of Blue...
Pingback: Bruins Aggressively Shopping For Middle-Six Forward in Trade
Pingback: Flyers and Avalanche Almost Made Big Trade Before Drysdale Deal Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey