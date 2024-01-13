5 More All-Stars Selected, Including Leon Draisaitl and Cale Makar

Five more names have been selected to this year’s group of NHL All-Stars. Colorado Avalanche teammates Cale Makar and Alexandar Georgiev are set to join Nathan MacKinnon, while the other four spots from early fan voting went to Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, along with goalies Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Jeremy Swayman.
This marks Draisaitl’s fifth All-Star Game appearance, Makar’s third, and the second for Bobrovsky, Georgiev, and Swayman. The final seven fan vote winners will be disclosed on Sportsnet and NHL Network before the Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game.
There are a couple of surprises here, but it’s key to keep in mind goaltenders and defensemen will likely take up most of the remaining spots since fewer of them were selected in the NHL selection process. Notably absent, but likely to make the team later tonight is William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
All-Star Skills Competition Selections Starting to Be Announced
In addition to the fan vote winners, the NHL unveiled five of the 10 All-Stars participating in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. The named players include David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning), Draisaitl, Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), and Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils).
Details on the final five players for the Skills event, as well as the fan vote for the remaining two players, will be disclosed before the Avalanche-Maple Leafs game. These 12 players will compete in different skill challenges with points being awarded based on the placements in each of those challenges. The top point getters move onto a breakaway challenge and so on… The winner will get $1 million.
The All-Star Weekend, scheduled from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, introduces a revamped format with the return of the player draft as part of NHL All-Star Thursday. Celebrities will pair with captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, selecting four teams for the NHL All-Star Game.
