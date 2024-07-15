Evgeny Kuznetsov Leaving the NHL for KHL

Evgeny Kuznetsov has decided to terminate the final year of his NHL contract and sign with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL. The Russian forward has reportedly inked a four-year deal, set to return to his home country’s premier league next season. In leaving for the KHL, this decision marks the end of Kuznetsov’s tumultuous NHL journey, which saw him split time between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes this past season.
Kuznetsov’s 2023-24 season was a rollercoaster. In 63 games with the Capitals and Hurricanes, he recorded eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He also added four goals and two assists in 10 playoff games for Carolina, becoming a fan favorite despite his late arrival. However, his season was marred by inconsistency and off-ice issues, including a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in February.
The Capitals traded Kuznetsov to the Hurricanes at the deadline, retaining 50 percent of his $3.9 million cap hit. With his departure to the KHL, Washington is expected to receive some much-needed cap relief.
Kuznetsov Had a Decent NHL Run For A Few Seasons
Despite his struggles, Kuznetsov showed flashes of brilliance throughout his NHL career. Known as a talented playmaker, he never quite became an analytical favorite but had years where he was a dynamic presence on the ice. He won a Stanley Cup in Washington and was a big part of that team’s success.
His decision to return to the KHL comes after a strong finish to the season with the Hurricanes, but ultimately, tensions with management and personal challenges led to his departure from the NHL.
Kuznetsov’s move back to Russia represents a fresh start. A new chapter with SKA Saint Petersburg will hopefully allow him to recapture the form that made him a standout in both the NHL and international play.
Kuznetsov’s contract termination and subsequent signing with SKA Saint Petersburg were first reported by Sport24’s Daria Tuboltseva and later confirmed by Championat’s Arina Nuriakhmetova.
