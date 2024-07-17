Hurricanes’ Kuznetsov on Waivers Ahead of Mutual Contract Termination

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. This move, effective immediately, allows both sides to part ways, freeing the team and Kuznetsov from his cap hit and contract obligations. Kuznetsov will forgo the remaining $6 million owed to him this season to return to Russia.
“Ultimately both sides agreed this was the best course of action for both the player and the team,” General Manager Eric Tulsky stated. “We thank Evgeny for his time with the team and wish him and his family the best.”
Kuznetsov, 32, was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Washington Capitals on March 8 in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, with Washington retaining 50% of his salary as part of the deal. During his brief stint with Carolina, Kuznetsov played 20 regular-season games, tallying two goals and five assists for a total of seven points. He also contributed in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring four goals and adding two assists in 10 games.
Hurricanes Were Open to Keeping Kuznetsov
It is believed that Kuznetsov wants to move on despite Carolina’s efforts to retain him. The decision to leave was ultimately his own. Given their need for center depth, the Hurricanes aren’t sure what else is out there in the free-agent market. However, Kuznetsov chose to return to Russia, impacting the Capitals’ salary cap by saving them $3.9 million following the contract termination agreement.
Although Kuznetsov’s next team in the KHL has not been officially announced, it is widely speculated that he will join SKA St. Petersburg on a multi-year contract. This move would reunite him with former NHL players such as Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Leipsic, and Valentin Zykov, as well as the recent fifth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Ivan Demidov.
