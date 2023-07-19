Erik Karlsson Reportedly “Hates” Idea of Being Traded to Hurricanes

Logic suggests the Carolina Hurricanes wouldn’t be pursuing a deal for Erik Karlsson if the latest report by Mark Madden were accurate, but according to the Pittsburgh-based reporter, the Norris Trophy winner has no desire to join the Hurricanes in a trade this summer. In fact, Madden said during this week’s podcast, “I’ve kind of been told everybody has their best offer and is just waiting to see if San Jose cracks and takes one. I’ve also been told Karlsson is vehemently against going to Carolina. He hates (former Sharks defenseman) Brent Burns and thinks their style (stinks). And their style does (stink).”
Now, this could absolutely be Madden cracking a joke and saying this because he’s personally leaning towards Karlsson joining the Penguins and thinks they have a better chance at acquiring him in trade. But, if it’s true, it’s a huge bombshell to drop so late in the rumor cycle that has connected the Hurricanes to Karlsson for weeks. They, along with the Penguins, have been considered the frontrunners to acquire the defenseman in a summer blockbuster trade.
And, to that end, speculation that the Hurricanes are shopping names like Brett Pesce and Teuvo Teravainen to, in part, make room for Karlsson’s salary only makes one scratch their head even more. If Madden knows this about Burns and Karlsson, how is it that the Hurricanes don’t? Why would they be pursuing someone that doesn’t want to play there?
Burns and Karlsson Might Not Be the Best Fit
It has been widely reported and asserted that the Karlsson and Burns experiment in San Jose didn’t exactly work out as the Sharks had hoped. There has been some criticism that the Hurricanes would chase this trade and consider putting them together again knowing that. But, if they’re still after Karlsson with the player having a hate-on for one of his potential blue-line partners or the team’s overall style of play, that makes little sense, especially considering the cost. This would be a huge move gone wrong if it didn’t pan out.
One reporter is saying Erik Karlsson is absolutely against the idea of joining the Carolina Hurricanes. Odd news considering the rumors.
As Madden notes, the better fit is in Pittsburgh (both good and bad). They play a run-and-gun style and Madden notes, “The Penguins play exactly like Karlsson does. And I mean that in the most flawed possible way.”
One thing to note in all of this is that Karlsson has a full no-movement clause. If he ruled out the Hurricanes as a destination that news should have surfaced by now.
