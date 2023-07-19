Winnipeg Jets Reach Agreement with Gabe Vilardi on 2-Yr Contract

The Winnipeg Jets have made another move to secure their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season, while also avoiding another arbitration hearing. The team and forward Gabe Vilardi have reached a pre-arbitration settlement agreement. According to reliable NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the deal is valued at $3.4375 million per season for a duration of two years.
This news follows the recent announcement of Morgan Barron’s official signing with the Jets. With Vilardi now locked in, the focus of general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff can shift to addressing the remaining restricted free agents: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, and Declan Chisholm.
Vilardi was acquired in a trade involving Pierre Luc-Dubois with Los Angeles Kings. Despite missing a notable 19 games last season, Vilardi showcased his potential as an impact player in the NHL. He demonstrated his scoring prowess by notching an impressive 23 goals and 41 points. Additionally, Vilardi displayed his playoff mettle with two goals and two assists in just five games, including a thrilling overtime winner. In his introductory press conference, Vilardi expressed confidence in leaving his injury concerns behind and emphasized feeling better than ever.
What Does Vilardi Bring to the Jets?
Vilardi brings an important element to the Jets roster. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, he excels in positioning himself in front of the net, displaying deft puck-handling skills and a willingness to unleash his shot. Offensively he’ll contribute but he also boasts an impressive record of only 36 career penalty minutes in 152 NHL games, showcasing his disciplined approach to the game.
Notably, Vilardi’s contributions extend beyond scoring, as he also demonstrates a strong commitment to defensive play. The Jets’ coaching staff can rely on his responsible two-way game, making him a valuable asset to the team. This deal represents good value for the Jets organization.
