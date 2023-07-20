Players Reach Out to Erik Karlsson as Penguins Pursue Trade

In an exclusive report by Rob Rossi of The Athletic, it has been revealed that the Pittsburgh Penguins, under the strategic guidance of Kyle Dubas and in consultation with Fenway Sports Group during his interview process, have identified Erik Karlsson as a top priority in their quest to bolster their defensive lineup.

When hired, Dubas, in his master plan, emphasized the significance of acquiring the star defenseman, and this intention has garnered strong backing from the team’s iconic Captain Sidney Crosby, and standout defenseman Kris Letang.

According to Rossi, to accommodate Karlsson’s potential arrival, Letang has graciously offered to adjust his role on the top power-play unit, allowing Karlsson to take on the quarterback position while still maintaining his position as the Penguins’ No. 1 defenseman on the top pairing. The support from key players like Letang further solidifies the team’s determination to secure Karlsson’s services.

In fact, multiple players have reportedly reached out to Karlsson in an attempt to gauge his interest in joining the Penguins. According to sources, these players have engaged in discussions with Karlsson on multiple occasions in recent weeks, with indications suggesting that Karlsson favors a move to Pittsburgh over one to Carolina.

How Will the Penguins Make All of This Work?

Presently, Dubas and his staff are actively exploring various trade scenarios to ensure cap compliance while fitting Karlsson seamlessly into the roster. These scenarios include a direct trade with the San Jose Sharks or incorporating a third team with available cap space. Additionally, there are talks of a potential deal involving the buyout of a current roster player, most likely forward Mikael Granlund, as a means to balance the financial equations.

Jeff Petry’s name has come up as part of the trade, but it is believed he will not accept a deal to San Jose — which is too far from his home in Michigan — so a third team would need to be involved.

As the Penguins eagerly pursue Erik Karlsson, it’s sounding more and more like they are the favorites and becoming the exclusive team that will land this deal if one is made.

