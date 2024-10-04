Emotional Hurdle Emerges in Bruins and Jeremy Swayman Talks

With just days to go until the Boston Bruins’ season opener against the Florida Panthers, the team has yet to sign their star goaltender Jeremy Swayman. He’s been the major storyline of the offseason and according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, negotiations have hit a new snag beyond financial disagreements.

LeBrun, speaking on TSN’s SportsCentre, explained that while both sides may eventually find common ground on a contract figure and continue to talk things through, the real issue now is repairing the relationship between Swayman and the Bruins.

“Separate for a moment the financial resolution that needs to happen. At some point, they’ll find the number, I think. But Jeremy Swayman, I think, is probably a little hurt right now. And the reparation of that relationship is now part of this thing as well. Not just the actual contract negotiations.”

Despite this, LeBrun expressed optimism, predicting that the two sides will eventually reach an agreement. “I think it gets done eventually, believe it or not, despite all the drama of this week,” he noted.

Things Have Gotten Ugly and Swayman Said You “Don’t Forget”

The situation escalated on Monday when Bruins president Cam Neely claimed the team had a $64 million offer on the table for Swayman. However, Swayman’s agent, Lewis Gross, quickly denied that such an offer existed, saying both he and his client were “extremely disappointed.”

This week, the Amazon Prime docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL was given as a screener to the media and many pointed to Episode 3 explaining where everything started to go sideways between Swayman and the organization. Swayman made a list of all the things the arbitrator said in their meeting and noted that these were things you “don’t forget.”

With tensions rising (but hopefully now having gone through the worst that will happen), it remains to be seen if the Bruins and Swayman can come to terms and mend the fractured relationship. He likely won’t be ready to go before the season starts, but far into it before he plays remains to be seen.

