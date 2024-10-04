Byfield’s Hat Trick vs Bruins Solidifies His Breakout Status for Kings

Quinton Byfield stole the spotlight as the Los Angeles Kings secured a 4-1 preseason victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Byfield’s impressive performance featured a stunning hat trick, proving he’ll be one of the storylines worth watching in the NHL this season. He is one of the team’s most exciting young talents and he could be one of the league’s breakout stars.

Byfield, who scored twice in just 24 seconds during the second period, looked dominant and comfortable at center. His chemistry with new linemates Warren Foegele and veteran Kevin Fiala was on full display, offering a glimpse of what could be a formidable trio for the Kings this season. Byfield’s third goal capped off his standout night and had fans buzzing about his potential breakout campaign.

“Don’t get too excited about preseason results,” noted Eric Stephens of The Athletic, “but Quinton Byfield has a hat trick tonight, and him morphing into the Kings’ best player would be one massive solution for the franchise.”

Byfield Could Have a Breakout Season With a Fantastic Contract

Byfield, who finished last season with 20 goals and 35 assists, is hoping to build on that production and solidify his place among the NHL’s top young centers. Standing 6’5” and weighing 230 lbs, he combines size, skill, and a strong two-way game that makes him a unique weapon for Los Angeles. His continued development is a key storyline to watch as the Kings aim for a deeper playoff run this year.

Quinton Byfield scored a hat trick for the Kings vs the Bruins

The 22-year-old is entering the first season of a new five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $6.25 million. If his preseason form is any indication, Byfield could easily surpass his 2023-24 numbers and become a cornerstone player for the Kings.

Should he maintain this level of play, a massive regular-season campaign could be on the horizon for the talented young center. Is it too soon to say Byfield could go 40 and 40 for 80 points this season?

The @LAKings have signed forward Quinton Byfield to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $6,250,000 through the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/Tbh0iBkwwE — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) July 15, 2024

