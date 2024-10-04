Byfield’s Hat Trick vs Bruins Solidifies His Breakout Status for Kings

Quinton Byfield stole the spotlight as the Los Angeles Kings secured a 4-1 preseason victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Byfield’s impressive performance featured a stunning hat trick, proving he’ll be one of the storylines worth watching in the NHL this season. He is one of the team’s most exciting young talents and he could be one of the league’s breakout stars.
Byfield, who scored twice in just 24 seconds during the second period, looked dominant and comfortable at center. His chemistry with new linemates Warren Foegele and veteran Kevin Fiala was on full display, offering a glimpse of what could be a formidable trio for the Kings this season. Byfield’s third goal capped off his standout night and had fans buzzing about his potential breakout campaign.
“Don’t get too excited about preseason results,” noted Eric Stephens of The Athletic, “but Quinton Byfield has a hat trick tonight, and him morphing into the Kings’ best player would be one massive solution for the franchise.”
Byfield Could Have a Breakout Season With a Fantastic Contract
Byfield, who finished last season with 20 goals and 35 assists, is hoping to build on that production and solidify his place among the NHL’s top young centers. Standing 6’5” and weighing 230 lbs, he combines size, skill, and a strong two-way game that makes him a unique weapon for Los Angeles. His continued development is a key storyline to watch as the Kings aim for a deeper playoff run this year.
The 22-year-old is entering the first season of a new five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $6.25 million. If his preseason form is any indication, Byfield could easily surpass his 2023-24 numbers and become a cornerstone player for the Kings.
Should he maintain this level of play, a massive regular-season campaign could be on the horizon for the talented young center. Is it too soon to say Byfield could go 40 and 40 for 80 points this season?
Next: The Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 2-0 Shutout of Detroit
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Revolving Door on Defense Could Spell Disaster for Oilers’ Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers don't seem to have a No. 4 defenseman and the decision...
-
Oilers Make Odd Choice on Defense as Nurse Plays vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers are icing most of their starters versus the Seattle Kraken, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Theory Hints Maple Leafs Tried to Prompt John Tavares Trade Ask
Did the Toronto Maple Leafs try to push John Tavares and test his patience...
-
Skinner Talks Mental Growth and New Mindset Ahead of Oilers’ Season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner debuted a fresh new look in Monday’s preseason matchup...
-
Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?
The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed down the roster with a few spots left to...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings
As the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending, what is the state of the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
3 Teams Linked to Possible Jeremy Swayman Trade
If the Boston Bruins are left with no choice but to consider a trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Makes Request to Oilers’ Coach as Pre-Season Ends
Connor McDavid has approached his coached and asked if he can play out the...