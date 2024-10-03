Amazon Docuseries Explains Start of Swayman’s Beef with Bruins

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman are still talking and the hope is that both sides can come to an agreement and get him back on a long-term deal. Meanwhile, the Amazon Prime docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is about to be released and reports are that Episode 3 explains where everything went off the rails.

In that episode, Swayman opened up about the challenges of his 2023 arbitration hearing and his desire to remain with the team. The episode starts with the disappointing loss in Game 6 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and then gets into Swayman candidly discussing the emotional toll of the arbitration process.

Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins rumors

Swayman, who was a restricted free agent at the time, recalled sitting through the hearing where both sides presented their arguments. He admitted it was difficult to get ripped by the arbitrator, especially after everything he’d done in the playoffs. “Hearing that you’re not worthy of what you think you’re worthy of, that was hard to hear. You don’t forget what was said.”

Swayman did his best to work through that process and use it as fuel afterward. He documented every criticism and it motivated him throughout the season. “My biggest knock was that I wasn’t trustworthy in the playoffs. Check,” Swayman added, making a checkmark motion with his hand.

Has It Changed Swayman’s Mind About Wanting to Be a Bruin?

Despite going through that process — something Frank Seravalli says Swayman elected to undertake — he wants to continue wearing the Bruins jersey. “I’m going to do everything in my power to be a Bruin for a long time,” Swayman shared. It is still believed he feels that way, but he wants to be paid what he believes is fair.

“As a kid growing up in Alaska, this was in my wildest dreams. I never want it to end,” he noted. Unfortunately, things have gotten very public and feelings have been hurt. There are reports that the Bruins have made their final offer and might be prepared to pull it. They also claimed Jiri Patera on waivers and appear to be prepping for life without Swayman.

With the future so uncertain, even those who think this situation will be worked out seem unsure.

