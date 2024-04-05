Edmonton Oilers Warren Foegele and His Career Season

Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele is having quite the season, reaching career highs in almost every category. The 28-year-old bottom-six forward has thrived and found a niche within the Oilers’ system. Reaching new highs in goals, assists, and points. It’s clear to see the improvement and importance of Foegele this season.

Foegele is currently in his seventh year in the NHL; and, luckily for Foegele, he plays with some of the best hockey players in the league. He attributes his career season to training with the best of the best and doing so consistently. As a result, Foegele has 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points, placing him eighth in club scoring. Formally, his career highs were 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points, achieved in the 2019–20 season with his former club, the Carolina Hurricanes. Undoubtedly, Foegele has found his groove in Edmonton.

Warren Foegele, Oilers

Additionally, Foegele plays a competitive game, pressuring opponents and forcing them to make mistakes. He often finds his high-danger chances off the transitional play. Simply put, Foegele’s quick thinking allows him to be in the correct position more often than not. Remarkably, Foegele has eight points in his last 16 games. Once again, Foegele has proved his worth this season.

Warren Foegele and His Defensive Play

Luckily, Foegele isn’t just an offensive player; he’s also found a spot to thrive defensively. In particular, he has solidified his defensive play on the second penalty kill unit, being the perfect two-way forward needed on the penalty kill. In addition, with 37 takeaways on the year, Foegele plays a massive role in making the Oilers third in the NHL for most takeaways. Equally important, his physical play has been elevated this season, protecting the puck with his body. In other words, it is not easy to take the puck off his stick.

The Edmonton Oilers are lucky to have Foegele on the roster, especially as he reaches new heights this season. With the playoffs right around the corner, the importance of depth skyrockets, making Foegele even more of an essential player. Foegele is playing some of his best hockey, and absolutely nothing will stop him.

Next: 2023-24 NHL Art Ross Trophy Race Tighter Than It’s Ever Been