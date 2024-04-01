2023-24 NHL Art Ross Trophy Race Tighter Than It’s Ever Been

The 2023-24 NHL Art Ross Race has become closer than ever with the competing three players being within one point of one another. The Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon (127), Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (126), and Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (125) all have separated themselves from the league as Art Ross contenders.

It will be a tight race for the trophy but each of these three superstars will be given a chance to win it. Here is every reason why each of these players has their odds leaning toward being the next Art Ross winner.

MacKinnon Playing for an Already Stacked Avalanche Squad

For the last few seasons, the Colorado Avalanche have been known to have at least two or three of their players in the top 20-point scorers in the league. With offensive studs such as Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar, MacKinnon has been able to trust one of these two to capitalize on his passes.

While the majority of his point totals come from his excellent playmaking abilities, a decent amount has come from his shot. MacKinnon has tallied 47 goals this season, making him a top-five point scorer in the entire league this year.

A large part of his point succession has been maintaining point streaks. MacKinnon was able to register a point in 19 straight contests. The center also managed to acquire the league’s second-longest home point streak of 35 games, only five less than Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game home point streak.

Nathan MacKinnon's 35-game home point streak and 19-game overall point streak have come to an end.



What an unreal stretch ???? pic.twitter.com/iDtbvYAVti — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2024

Kucherov Bolting for the Net in Every Game

The Russian right winger has been the Tampa Bay Lightning’s single-season point leader since the 2018-19 season with 128 points. He is two points away from breaking his own record, once again proving his pure dominance.

Kucherov has tallied 42 goals with a 14.8 shooting percentage and is tied for seventh in league goal-scoring. Like MacKinnon, Kucherov is put alongside some of the best point scorers in the league. The player tied with Kucherov for 42 goals is his own linemate, Brayden Point.

McDavid, MacKinnon and Kucherov are in a tight race for the Art Ross Trophy

With Point having the majority of his goals scored even strength (28), Kucherov has been able to rack up a massive amount of assists (84). With a one-time shot like Alex Ovechkin, he has been able to capitalize and dominate.

McDavid Carrying Oilers Once Again

The Edmonton Oilers got off on the wrong foot this season. The team was 5-12-1 just before Thanksgiving and McDavid only tallied 20 points in that stretch. However, once McDavid fired up his point-scoring, the Oilers followed suit.

McDavid now comfortably sits where he normally is around this time of year in standings. As a result, the Oilers are flourishing, now being 45-23-4. Racking up points with linemate Leon Draisaitl, McDavid rose back up in standings, proving his haters wrong.

Ever since the beginning of the new year, the former first-overall center has averaged nearly two points a game. With this pace, McDavid has the chance to pass his competition and give himself his fourth straight Art Ross Trophy.

