Edmonton Oilers’ Quick Hits: Hyman, Campbell & McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers are on a roll. They’ve won five games in a row and will be looking for six in a row when they take on the visiting Vancouver Canucks tonight at home. The Canucks will be playing on back-to-back nights, after taking on the Colorado Avalanche at home last night.

The Oilers will be looking to extend their winning streak and rise in the standings. They are within three points of the top team in the Pacific (the Seattle Kraken). If they win out on home ice during this current homestand, there’s a good chance they can be at the top of the standings by February 1.

Quick Hit One: Zach Hyman Having a Career Season

Zach Hyman is having a career season. In Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Hyman scored two goals, one in the second period and another at the end of the game into an empty net. With these two goals, he’s increased his total number of goals for the season to 23 and his total number of points to 52.

Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Zach_Hyman_2017-12-09.jpg

All that’s been done in 46 games this season. Last season was Hyman’s best so far, and he scored 27 goals and added 27 assists (for 54 points) in 76 games. This season in only 46 games, he’s already scored 23 goals (only four less than all of last season) and 29 assists (two more than last season). And he has 30 games remaining to add to those totals.

In his current four-game point-scoring streak, he’s averaged two points per game. He’s scored three goals and added five assists (for eight points) in that four-game span.

Quick Hit Two: Goalie Jack Campbell Is Finally On a Roll

Jack Campbell has not had the best season thus far, but that seems to be changing. In Thursday’s game against the Lightning, Campbell allowed three goals on 31 shots. However, his team gave him five goals on the night. And five beats three every time in hockey.

That victory improved Campbell’s season record to 14-8-1. Although he still doesn’t have statistics worth writing home about, those are improving. His goals-against-average is now 3.35 and his save percentage is now .887 in his 24 games.

Even better, Campbell is currently riding a five-game winning streak. He’s only given up 11 goals on 141 shots over that span.

Quick Hit Three: Believe It or Not, Connor McDavid’s Scoring Is Slowing Down

Against the Lightning on Thursday night, Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal early in the third period. He also added an assist for yet another multiple-point game. He’s currently put together a nine-game point-generating streak, where he has produced seven goals and added seven assists (for 14 points) in those games.

McDavid hat trick vs. Canucks

Obviously, those are impressive statistics. However, as heady as these numbers are, they actually are a bit of a slowdown when they are compared to the pace McDavid has put up in 2022-23. In 47 games this season, the 26-year-old center now has 39 goals and 47 assists (for 86 points).

McDavid is a lock to break the 100-point barrier soon – again.

