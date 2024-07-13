Rangers’ Botching Trouba Trade Talks Led to Red Wings Decision

Former NHL GM (for both the New York Rangers and Islanders) Neil Smith recently weighed in on the ongoing conflict between Jacob Trouba and the Rangers during an appearance on the Hockey Night NY podcast. Smith expressed his disbelief over the Rangers’ handling of the situation, particularly the public manner in which trade discussions were conducted. According to Smith, the Rangers’ lack of discretion may have jeopardized their plans for a potential trade to the Detroit Red Wings.
Smith stated, “The thing that I’m surprised about in that situation is to allow this to happen, and to allow it to happen publicly.” He revealed that once Trouba and his camp learned of the Rangers’ interest in trading him to the Red Wings, they moved quickly to block the move. It’s not clear how much of that was out of fear he might be moved to Detroit or spite that the Rangers let it leak they potentially had a trade destination for their captain.
The Rangers Should Have Kept Trade Talk About Trouba Discrete
Smith explained that the Rangers didn’t do themselves any favors by letting trade talk get out of control. He noted:
“Now you go to him and it leaks out that you’ve talked to Detroit because he’s a Michigan guy… and now you ask him for his 15-team no-trade list. They say, ‘Well, screw you, we’re not giving it to you until July 1st,’ and what do they do? They put down Detroit as one of the 15 no-trade teams because it’s already gotten out there.”
The fallout from this mishandling could have serious implications for the Rangers. Trouba, as the team captain and a key influence in the locker room, may have his relationship with the team strained by these events. Smith pointed out the potential impact on Trouba’s performance, saying, “Now you’ve got some muddy waters with maybe the most important guy on your team, the captain, the guy that has the most influence in the locker room. It’s something they are going to have to handle.”
The Rangers might have undermined their own efforts to trade Jacob Trouba by not keeping their intentions confidential, potentially leading to internal discord and affecting team dynamics. How Trouba responds or if he accepts a trade elsewhere remains to be seen.
Next: When Will Fans See Matt Savoie Wear an Oilers’ Jersey for Real?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Could the Edmonton Oilers make an offseason move with shockingly inactive team that hasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Defensemen Evan Bouchard has slowly devolved into having a lethal shot. Often...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
What’s Going On Between The Flames And Oliver Kylington?
Oliver Kylington remains unsigned and mutual interest has been expressed by the Flames. Why...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
How Are the Oilers Getting Cap Compliant?: 4 Possible Options
How are the Edmonton Oilers going to get salary cap compliant before the 2024-25...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Confirms Oilers Have Definite Trade Market for Cody Ceci
One NHL Insider confirms that the Edmonton Oilers have definite trade market for defenseman...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Are Draisaitl and McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers Linked or Not?
Are the Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid contract talks with Edmonton Oilers linked or...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Utah Hockey Club Signs Barrett Hayton On Two-Year Deal
Barrett Hayton signs with the Utah Hockey Club. Can the young forward have a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Lose Speed and Some Identity: Will It Be a Problem?
With some off-season roster moves the Edmonton Oilers are seemingly shifting away from their...