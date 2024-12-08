Ducks Could Flip Trouba with Oilers Logical in Trade Talks

The Edmonton Oilers might be looking to trade for a right-shot defenseman who is tough, can play sizeable minutes, and has playoff experience. Jacob Trouba might not be the perfect fit, but at $4 million per season, he might be the kind of player the Oilers might discuss if the opportunity to add him arose. And it might, if the sentiment from a handful of NHL analysts are correct in their assumption the Anaheim Ducks might look to flip Trouba after acquiring him from the New York Rangers.

After the trade that saw Trouba waive to go to the Ducks because the Rangers threatened to place their captain on waivers, talk is already surfacing that GM Pat Verbeek might shop Trouba ahead of the deadline, retaining salary in a trade and adding assets.

James Mirtle of The Athletic writes:

Even with Trouba’s full salary on their books, the Ducks have a ridiculous $21 million in cap room right now, and they’re not making the playoffs. If they can retain 50 percent of Trouba’s deal and trade him, either at this deadline or next season, for something that’s worth more than a fourth-round pick, they just bought an upgraded futures asset with cap space they weren’t using anyway.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet suggested the same idea but added that he felt an Eastern Conference team made more sense to send Trouba back closer to his family.

Would the Oilers Fit in Trouba Trade Talks?

There are a couple of things to consider when it comes to Trouba talk and the Edmonton Oilers. First, it’s whether Trouba is someone the Oilers would like. Second, if the Oilers are indirectly linked to the Trouba trade through another defenseman in Anaheim.

Jacob Trouba Ducks trade news

When it comes to Trouba, the Oilers were never in the mix at $8 million. At $4 million, it’s worth a conversation. Trouba is not what he once was as a player. That said, he’s physical, he makes other teams keep their heads on a swivel, and he’s a leader. He’ll be coming in with a lot to prove,e and he’s only got one more season after this one. The Oilers can move on if he doesn’t pan out.

Alternatively, the Ducks might want to move a different defenseman because they have Trouba. That could be someone like Cam Fowler, who has been loosely linked to the Oilers before.

