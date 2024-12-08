Watch Out: The Edmonton Oilers Are Building Momentum

The Edmonton Oilers are finding their groove after a rocky start, stringing together victories that reflect a team starting to play up to its potential. With a recent 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton has won five of its last six games, showing the firepower of its stars and the resilience of its supporting cast. The Oilers’ momentum is building.

Oilers Connor McDavid’s Is on a Record-Breaking Pace

Connor McDavid is at the heart of the Edmonton Oilers’ resurgence, whose recent play has been nothing short of extraordinary. McDavid’s 27 points over the last 13 games underline his dominance, while his 123 assists in the 2024 calendar year have drawn comparisons to legends like Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky. Against the Blues, his unassisted goal exemplified his ability to capitalize on even the slightest defensive lapse, keeping opponents on constant alert.

Zach Hyman’s return from an injury has been a game-changer. The forward has doubled his season goal total in just two games. That kind of success will push the team. Last season’s 50-goal scorer’s success will help everyone. He takes up space, and his net-front presence is something his team needs to score some easy goals close in.

While McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead the charge, the Oilers benefit from key contributions across the roster. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner’s 29-save effort against St. Louis highlighted the team’s improving defensive play. These performances reflect the Oilers’ growing chemistry and success, which head coach Kris Knoblauch’s lineup adjustments fostered.

The Oilers Are Engaging in a Collective Push for Consistency

Edmonton’s recent success is not solely about individual brilliance. The Oilers are capitalizing on opponent mistakes and minimizing their own, signaling a shift in their ability to control games. A big home win further boosted their confidence, with players finding form at the right time. Maintaining this momentum and solidifying lineup consistency will be crucial if the Oilers hope to sustain their playoff push. With their stars leading the way and depth players stepping up, the Oilers are well-positioned to continue their ascent.

