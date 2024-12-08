Insider: “Get Used to Noise” Surrounding Brady Tkachuk Trade Talk

Rumors linking Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk to the New York Rangers caught a ton of attention this week, with the Senators not at all happy their star player’s name was attached to a trade they had no intention of making. Elliotte Friedman addressed the speculation on Sportsnet, noting Tkachuk, 25, has three years remaining on his contract and is committed to the Senators.
Friedman also suggested that Senators fans get used to hearing this kind of talk as long as the Senators continue to struggle.
Friedman acknowledged that Ottawa’s struggles to secure a playoff spot are the main reason these rumors remain out there. Questions will inevitably arise about the futures of most of the star players on underperforming teams and the Senators are near the top of that list. The Senators have vehemently denied the trade rumors, dismissing them as “bulls—” and “garbage.” None of that matters. Winning does and as long as the Senators aren’t winning, the speculation will continue.
Brady Tkachuk Says He’s Not Bailing on the Senators
Tkachuk himself has consistently stated he has not intention of leaving the Senators. His wish is to remain in Ottawa and help turn the franchise into a contender. Despite his assurances, speculation won’t disappear as long as the Senators face challenges on the ice.
When the team starts to string some victories together, things will quiet down. Until then, expect to hear the names of Tkachuk and other core players tossed around by insiders and analysts who know that there is only so much any one franchise can take.
For now, the Senators and their fans will have to endure the chatter. Brent Wallace said that Tkachuk likely won’t ask for a trade but “losing sucks.” If there is no sign that the Sens are moving in the right direction, both sides may eventually start to at least discuss the idea.
