Draisaitl and Pavelski Trying to Drag Oilers, Stars Through Playoffs

For the second-straight night in the playoffs, a single player has scored four goals in a game. And, for the second-straight night in the playoffs, their respective team has failed to win. As per Sportsnet Stats, it was the first time a pair of players scored four goals on back-to-back nights in the postseason since John Tucker (Sabres) & Tony Hrkac (Blues) on April 9-10, 1988. Only three other times in NHL history has a team not come through for a single player after putting on such a dominant performance: Ray Ferraro, (NYI) – April 26th, 1993 @ WSH, Denis Savard, (Chicago) – April 10th, 1986 vs TOR Lanny McDonald, (Toronto) – April 17th, 1977 vs PHI.
The first night it was Joe Pavelski who had a miraculous game after returning from an injury he suffered in the Dallas Stars’ first-round series with the Minnesota Wild. Pavelski was scoring beauty tip-in after beauty tip-in, proving why he’s one of the best in the game to do it. The Stars lost in overtime of Game 1 versus the Seattle Kraken.
The second night it was Leon Draisaitl who scored four goals for the Edmonton Oilers, a couple of them beauty one-timers and one cheeky little floater from behind the goal line and off the back of goaltender Laurent Brossoit. The Oilers lost 6-4.
At one point in the game, neither player was terribly pleased with his own team. There was a point in the Stars vs. Kraken game where Pavelski was seen visibly frustrated with his coach. It’s not clear if it was due to the delay in getting back out onto the ice after this hat trick goal or just the fact the coach wasn’t putting in the hot hand, but Pavelski was aggravated. Draisaitl snapped on his team too before scoring the goal from behind the net. It appeared he was trying to rally the troops. He did his part, but his teammates failed to respond.
While these two stars will keep doing what they can to will their teams to a series tie in Game 2, they’re going to need to see others step up and contribute. It’s not enough in the NHL playoffs for one player to do it all. It’s not even enough should two guys — nudge, nudge McDavid and Robertson. This isn’t the NBA. The Oilers and Stars need a full team effort to get past the Golden Knights and Kraken respectively. In fact, Draisaitl and Pavelski likely expect it.
Not only are these players fantastic, but their teams are pretty good too. There’s a reason both are still in the playoffs this season and there’s a reason both are considered contenders to face each other in the Western Conference Final.
