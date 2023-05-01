Betting Odds Now Favor Oilers vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Final

A number of betting sites have released new odds for the Stanley Cup Playoffs following the upset losses suffered by the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Interestingly, the favorites now suggest an All-Canadian Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs and that a match-up between these two would be where the wise money should go.

According to sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, the odds that Toronto plays Edmonton are good. DraftKings posted on Twitter Monday, “A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993. Current teams with the lowest odds to win it all: Maple Leafs (+350) Oilers (+450)”

Bet Any Sports posted odds for all of the remaining teams and tweeted that they have the following: Edmonton Oilers +300 • Toronto Maple Leafs +300 • Dallas Stars +550 • Vegas Golden Knights +600 • Carolina Hurricanes +850 • Florida Panthers +850 • New Jersey Devils +1000 • New York Rangers +1000 • Seattle Kraken +1200.”

NorthStar Bets has the Maple Leafs at +360 and the Oilers at +380. Those are the shortest odds among the remaining teams, giving either the best odds to win the Stanley Cup.

The Maple Leafs (+360) & Oilers (+380) have the shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup 🏒



As for the Conn Smythe, Connor McDavid (+700) & Auston Matthews (+1,200) are the betting favourites.



Check out the full NHL postseason market & wager here ⤵️https://t.co/VIw18bJQHn — NorthStar Bets Sportsbook (@NorthStarBet) May 1, 2023

For those that aren’t familiar with betting odds, a plus(+) in front of the number means that this is the amount a bettor could make if they wagered $100. In other words, with DraftKings, if you put $100 on the Oilers, you could win $450. If you put $100 on the Maple Leafs, you could win $350.

Could We See an Oilers and Maple Leafs Final?

It would be something if the Edmonton Oilers — who now wouldn’t have to go through the defending Stanley Cup Champions — could get to the Final by beating the Vegas Golden Knights and then one of the Dallas Stars or Seattle Kraken. Toronto’s road just seemingly got a whole lot easier with the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins out of the picture. The Maple Leafs would have to go through the Florida Panthers and then one of the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, or Carolina Hurricanes.

The idea of Connor McDavid versus Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl versus Mitch Marner would have fans salivating. And, the notion that a Canadian team could win the greatest prize in hockey would be something for NHL fans north of the border who haven’t seen a Canadian team win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did so during the 1992-93 NHL season. The Canadiens defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games to win their 24th Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

