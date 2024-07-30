Insider Confirms Draisaitl Seeks 8-Year Extension with Oilers

In recent breaking news on Monday, Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl is aiming for an eight-year extension with the team, according to Bob Stauffer of the Edmonton Oilers. Stauffer, citing a conversation with Mike Liut from Octagon, the agency representing Draisaitl, indicated that the negotiations, led by Liut and Andy Scott, are likely to culminate in an eight-year deal.
At a minimum, it could be a seven-year extension, but both sides will likely go eight to cap the annual cap hit down.
New GM Stan Bowman Wants To Lock In Both Draisaitl and McDavid for Life
Stauffer emphasized the importance of securing long-term extensions for both Draisaitl and fellow superstar Connor McDavid for the Oilers. He’s been saying this for some time and stayed bullish on the idea of a long-term deal despite other reports suggesting a four-year contract might be out there in the rumor mill. Stauffer drew parallels with the contracts of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who both signed eight-year, $10.5 million deals under the guidance of Bowman.
“It is my belief that we are probably looking at an eight-year deal for Leon. And if I was representing Leon, I would want an eight-year deal for a 29-year-old player,” Stauffer remarked. The idea is that the Oilers will get the rest of Draisaitl’s best seasons, potentially seeing his production decline a touch toward the end. Draisaitl, who has been a dominant force in the NHL, is expected to maintain his high level of play well into his mid-30s. Stauffer seemed sold on this being a matter of when and not if Draisaitl remains in Edmonton long-term.
If this deal gets done, it should make signing McDavid to something similar (but bigger) next summer.
As for what Draisaitl will get, if it’s 15% of the cap, he would command approximately $13.2 million per season. If rumors are true that he’s open to taking a little less to keep the team competitive, it could be between $12.5 and $13 million.
h/t to David Staples of The Edmonton Journal for the quotes
