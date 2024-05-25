Don Waddell Taking Top Hockey Ops Role with Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to welcome Don Waddell to their management team, though his exact title has yet to be confirmed. Reliable hockey insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger have reported that an official announcement is expected within the week, with Waddell likely assuming the role of President of Hockey Operations or another top hockey ops job.

Waddell stepped down from his role with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this week.

A message from Don Waddell. pic.twitter.com/z9IQeyiRAt — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 24, 2024

LeBrun has indicated that while nothing is finalized yet. If the negotiations proceed without any issues, the official news should be forthcoming soon and it is being speculated by some that Ken Holland might join him when the Edmonton Oilers are done their run in this season’s playoffs.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the Blues Jackets are expected to announce the hiring of Waddell either Tuesday or Wednesday officially. He adds his title with the club is unknown, or if anyone else may be joining the front office with him.

More Moves Could Be Coming in Columbus

The hiring of Waddell might not be the only move coming in Columbus. Outside of rumors regarding Ken Holland that could follow in the coming weeks, TSN’s Darren Dreger added:

I was told it was almost there yesterday. Likely the holiday weekend holding up the contract work. Will be interesting to see how long Waddell oversees Hockey Ops and acts as GM in CBJ. Big jobs. No decisions on that front until the conclusion of the playoffs at the very earliest.

Blue Jackets are hiring Don Waddell

Waddell’s potential appointment marks a significant move for the Blue Jackets as they look to strengthen their management structure. He has spent 18 seasons as an NHL GM. He spent 12 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers, six seasons with Carolina and has held high-ranking jobs in other areas of the game.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period tweeted, “I’m curious as to the future of Head Coach Pascal Vincent. Some chatter the Blue Jackets could make a change at that position, as well.”

Next: Dylan Holloway Starting to Breakthrough for the Oilers