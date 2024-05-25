Dylan Holloway Starting to Breakthrough for the Oilers

The Alberta native, Dylan Holloway, is having a breakthrough postseason with the Edmonton Oilers. Playing some of the best hockey he’s ever played in his short NHL career. Throughout his two seasons, Holloway has bounced between the AHL and NHL as he struggled to find a permanent spot on the Oilers. Earning another look, he was called up with six games remaining in the regular season and battled his way to the Oilers playoff roster, never looking back.

The injury-riddled forward has faced many setbacks throughout his career but has found his game in the postseason. Holloway has made waves in the Stanley Cup playoffs so far, now firmly on the second line with superstar Leon Draisaitl. Holloway, on average, is blocking 5.32 shots per sixty minutes; the highest amount of any player coming out of Round 2. His ability to position himself in shooting lanes makes it infinitely more difficult for the opposition to generate chances. Not to mention the fact Holloway has recorded three goals in only 11 games. It has been a remarkable elevation of offense considering it took him 89 regular season games to score the same amount.

Dylan Holloway Edmonton Oilers scores twice in Game 2 vs the Kings

Dylan Holloway and His Physical Play

Most surprisingly, Holloway averaged 16.48 hits per sixty minutes through the first two rounds. That’s the second-highest number of hits thrown per sixty minutes of any other player in the playoffs. The young forward has found success in the physical aspect of the game, Holloway utilizes his physicality to play a desperate style of hockey. Playing every shift as if his life depends on it, an immeasurable amount of tenacity. Coupled with his impressive speed Holloway is able to stun defenders by winning crucial board battles and quickly moving the puck. Whether it’s making a quick pass or taking it end-to-end himself, Holloway is able to make a play.

Without a doubt, Holloway has solidified his presence in the Oilers lineup. From spending lots of his time in the minors to playing on the second line in the Western Conference Finals, Holloway battled his entire career for this moment. Without question, he has exceeded expectations and is only getting better.

