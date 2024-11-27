In Tuesday night’s game, Jake DeBrusk had a bit of an up-and-down night. He scored a power-play goal to give the Vancouver Canucks a 1-0 lead over his former team, the Boston Bruins. It was the game-winner and while he graciously appreciated the return video and did a lap for the fans, what stood out for some was not just the goal but the lack of emotion from DeBrusk after it. His expression remained stoic—no smile, fist pump, or celebratory gestures.

Given DeBrusk’s history with the Bruins, this lack of visible emotion prompted one question: Is there something more to this than just a typical goal celebration? Could DeBrusk’s departure from Boston have been more complicated than it seemed?

Jake DeBrusk’s Deal with the Canucks

During the offseason, DeBrusk signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canucks. The move might have felt like a secondary win for the Vancouver-based team after missing out on Jake Guentzel. Guentzel was heavily linked to Vancouver before joining Tampa Bay. With the Bruins, DeBrusk, 27, came close to hitting 20 goals for the third consecutive season, finishing with 19 goals and 21 assists in 2023-24.

His signing promised to give the Canucks a reliable offensive contributor, especially with the potential to play alongside stars like Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller in the top six. But it’s hard not to wonder—was DeBrusk’s move to Vancouver more about a fresh start than just an opportunity to move further west and closer to his family who live in Edmonton? Could there have been issues in Boston that led to his relatively emotionless celebration against his old team?

A warm welcome back in Boston for Jake DeBrusk ?



?: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/yxT2GEGhi6 — NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2024

The Business of Hockey and DeBrusk’s Emotions

While DeBrusk’s goal in Boston was a crucial one for the Canucks, giving them the game-winner in a 2-0 victory, his cold reaction was noticeable. Hockey players are known for their competitive fire, so to see DeBrusk remain impassive after scoring against a team where he’d spent much of his career felt unusual. Was he focused on the game, or was there something about his time in Boston that made this moment less celebratory?

Hockey players are often faced with challenging situations when leaving their old teams. For DeBrusk, there were more than rumors that he had requested a trade. It’s possible that his time with the Bruins, a team that has seen significant changes in recent years, was a frustrating experience.

Could Jake DeBrusk have been having issues with the Bruins?

Despite his solid contributions, including last season’s nearly 20-goal performance, DeBrusk might have felt underappreciated or sidelined by the organization. His emotionless goal celebration might reflect the underlying tension that led to his departure.

A Fresh Start for DeBrusk in Vancouver

For the Canucks, DeBrusk’s steady play this season has been a breath of fresh air. He’s found his rhythm in Vancouver, recording six goals and 14 points through 20 games. His consistent top-six role has helped boost his confidence and output. The Canucks have benefitted from his solid November, which has included six goals and four assists in just 11 games. DeBrusk is getting the opportunity to contribute at a higher level in Vancouver. His team’s belief in him could be what he needs to take his game to the next level.

While it’s clear that DeBrusk is performing well in Vancouver, his low-key goal celebration against the Bruins suggests that there might still be lingering feelings about his time in Boston. Perhaps it wasn’t just about moving on from one team to another. It might have been about moving on from an environment where DeBrusk didn’t feel fully appreciated.

Related: Kiefer Sherwood Is Quickly Carving His Lane with the Canucks