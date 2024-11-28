Shattenkirk Likely Retiring vs Taking Offer From Western Canadian Team

Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who played for the Boston Bruins last season, appears to be approaching the end of his NHL career. According to insiders to a couple of sources, including Larry Brooks of the New York Post, retirement seems probable for the 35-year-old unless the “perfect scenario” emerges.

Shattenkirk, a 14-year NHL veteran, expressed interest in continuing his career during the offseason, with the Edmonton Oilers reportedly on his radar. Friedman revealed on the “32 Thoughts” podcast that Shattenkirk “would love to be a part of that Oilers team if there’s a spot for him.” However, a deal with Edmonton never materialized.

Fast forward a couple of months and Larry Brooks of The New York Post (behind a paywall) added that Shattenkirk turned down a contract offer from a Western Canadian team—possibly Edmonton, Calgary, or Vancouver. The Oilers and Canucks have been looking for a defenseman, but it for some reason, again nothing has come out of any speculated talks.

Without the right fit, Brooks speculates that Shattenkirk will likely retire after 952 games in the NHL.

The article did not venture to guess which team made the offer, but it seems less likely that the Flames would have been the ones to do so considering the likelihood they are sellers at the trade deadline and not bound to be Stanley Cup contenders. It’s also tough to imagine that if the Oilers were the ones to make an offer, Shattenkirk would have declined.

Despite his strong performance with Boston in 2023-24, which helped secure a playoff berth, Shattenkirk has struggled to find a new team this season. Rather, it sounds like he’s struggling to find a situation that suits him.

If He’s Retiring, Shattenkirk Had a Great Career

Shattenkirk’s career includes stints with seven teams and a Stanley Cup championship with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020. At one point in his career, he was an All-Star and one of the league’s top offensive defensemen. He tallied 484 points (103 goals, 381 assists) during his career.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic noted that Shattenkirk and his agent, George Bazos, were in discussions with multiple teams earlier this year, but nothing materialized. Now, with time running out, it seems Shattenkirk’s NHL journey may conclude unless an ideal opportunity arises.

It’s a bit surprising that he wasn’t able to get a better look this season. Perhaps, what he wanted just wasn’t something teams were comfortable with.

