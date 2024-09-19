Fitzgerald Drops ‘No Di–heads’ Bombshell in First Devils’ Presser

New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald made waves during his first press conference of the season on Thursday, revealing a surprising yet straightforward mandate for the team’s offseason signings and trades: “No dickheads.” This blunt statement might have caught fans and media off guard, but it got overwhelming support from Devils’ fans online and stresses just how much the organization wants to build a positive culture following recent controversies.

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald was pretty clear about what quality trait he was looking for in offseason additions ????



The Devils have faced significant challenges, including the fallout from the ongoing investigation into the 2018 Team Canada World Junior Championship roster, which includes former Devils players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote. Both were among five players charged by London police in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Fitzgerald’s comments may not have been directly linked to these two players, but it’s hard not to connect a few dots. The Devils are focused on moving forward, shedding negative press, and building a team filled with strong leaders and players who can help them contend for a playoff spot.

The Devils Have Made Significant Offseason Changes

The Devils were active this offseason, signing defenseman Brett Pesce and forward Tomas Tatar in free agency while trading for goaltender Jacob Markstrom. They are also working to lock up restricted free agent Dawson Mercer, with Fitzgerald noting that contract talks have been positive but aren’t finalized yet. “We’ve had very healthy conversations, his agent and I, very respectful. But until it’s finished, he will be missing parts of camp,” Fitzgerald said, adding hope that a deal will be completed soon.

Fitzgerald also provided an update on Brett Pesce’s health, noting that while the defenseman isn’t 100% yet, he’s made significant progress. “Everything looks great. It’s just a comfort with the skate, getting your agility and working on those muscles,” Fitzgerald explained.

As for what other quotable nuggets Fitzgerald might drop throughout the season, that remains to be seen. The fact he said this in the opening media scrum of the season on the first day of camp suggests this could be an interesting season.

