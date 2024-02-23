It’s that time of year again, hockey nerds! That time of year when we start to get a good look at what teams are the dominant forces of the NHL, and which ones will inevitably start to trade off players to regain assets for their club. For the first time in what seems to be a lifetime, the Detroit Red Wings DO NOT look to be sellers at the deadline. In fact, Steve Yzerman seems ready to add to this squad; for this year, and the future. The Wings still have some work to do, but adding some key pieces to their rotation seems to be on the radar. Take a deep breath, my fellow Wings fans, for here are three possible trade deadline targets the Red Wings should look at.

Trade Deadline Target: Rasmus Andersson / Calgary Flames / RD / 27 / 4.55M cap hit / 2 Years on Contract

Listen, I understand that this man was hit by a car in this town but hear me out. Detroit is looking for another two-way defender who can also be the “quarterback” on the power play. Andersson can do just that. He also throws the body for a hit and will drop the gloves when needed, something Detroit has lacked this season.

Red Wings trade deadline rumors

Andersson would fill in the second-line right defender, alongside Shayne Gostisbehere, exactly like he did in Calgary. This gives the Red Wings two solid defense lines, while also having a major piece going forward under contract for another two years. Andersson has a no-movement clause, but that doesn’t come into effect until next year. Oh, and by the way, did I mention he’s Swedish?

Possible Trade Scenario

Red Wings Send: Olli Maata, LD, 29 / Antti Tuomisto, RD, 23 / Jonatan Berggren, RW-LW, 23 / 2025 1st Round Pick / 2025 5th Round Pick

Trade Deadline Target: Jack Roslovic / Columbus Blue Jackets / C-RW / 27 / 4.0M cap hit / ‘24 UFA

The Red Wings have been looking for someone for their second line. The best plan would be not to break up the trio consisting of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Patrick Kane. The addition of Jack Roslovic, who is currently sitting at #16 on TSN’s Trade Bait List, allows them more flexibility at center forward, and winger. His numbers don’t jump off the page, but a deeper look at the stats, along with footage of his season shows the grit and power he brings to his team.

He also fits the Steve Yzerman narrative of young talent, as he just turned 27 in January. The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking at an inevitable rebuild, and with Roslovic being the only UFA on the roster, the Jackets could look to get something in return.

Possible Trade Scenario

Red Wings send: Cross Hanas, LW, 22 / 2024 3rd Round Pick / Red Wings sign Roslovic 3 Year extension

Trade Deadline Target: Kaapo Kahkonen / San Jose Sharks / G / 27 / 2.0M cap hit / ’24 UFA

This season, there have been too many injuries and inconsistencies in Detroit’s goalie room. Ville Husso was banged up and thrown to the wolves in Edmonton Oilers. Reimer cannot be trusted after two or three straight games. Alex Lyon has been stellar this season and is looking primed to lead the Red Wings to the postseason. Adding a rental goalie shouldn’t be too shocking to the fan base.

In this case, the Red Wings could look to San Jose and pending UFA Kaapo Kahkonen. When starting in the net for playoff-caliber teams, he is better than serviceable. The Red Wings would need him for emergency purposes and giving Lyon a couple of nights off. It’s a perfect match for a team making their first push at the postseason in almost a decade.

Possible Trade Scenario

Red Wings send: 2024 6th Round Pick / 2025 7th Round Pick

